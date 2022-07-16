It was a heck of a day – Kevin Kisner makes his move under the sun at St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

It was a heck of a day – Kevin Kisner makes his move under the sun at St Andrews

By Press Association
July 16, 2022, 2:01 pm Updated: July 16, 2022, 2:03 pm
Kevin Kisner surged through the field with a third round of 65 in the 150th Open Championship (Richard Sellers/PA)
Kevin Kisner surged through the field with a third round of 65 in the 150th Open Championship (Richard Sellers/PA)

Kevin Kisner took advantage of favourable conditions to surge up the leaderboard on day three of the 150th Open Championship.

The world number 25, who made the halfway cut on the mark of level par, revelled in the sunshine and lack of wind to make six birdies in a front nine of 30, one off the record in an Open at St Andrews set by Tony Jacklin in 1970.

His luck ran out at the 351-yard 12th as he left his chip short to a wickedly placed front-pin position and it rolled back into a hollow from where he could not get up and down.

But the American made amends with a two-putt birdie on the par-five 14th and picked up another shot on the 16th before carding his second bogey of the day on the Road Hole 17th.

Kisner then three-putted for a disappointing par from the front edge of the 18th green to card a seven-under-par 65 and move into the top 10, although he was likely to slide down the leaderboard as the low scoring continued.

“The bogey on 12 and the par on 18 will eat at me a little bit, but it was a heck of a day,” Kisner said.

Former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau was six under for his round and seven under par in total after 14 holes, with England’s Tommy Fleetwood also seven under thanks to four early birdies.

With 83 players making the cut England’s Richard Mansell went out alongside marker Scott Herald – one of the teaching professionals at St Andrews – in the first group at 8.35am and made an eagle on the ninth on his way to a 68.

Kevin Kisner was on form on Saturday
Kevin Kisner was on form on Saturday (Richard Sellers/PA)

Australia’s Cameron Smith held a two-shot lead at halfway over American Cameron Young, with Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland a shot further back on 10 under, with the last group not out until 3.55pm.

“I think being off late again it’s obviously going to be a bit firmer, more like the first day I would say, so I would say it’s going to be pretty brutal out there,” Smith said after posting a halfway total of 131, a new record for an Open at St Andrews.

“I think there’s going to be a few more gnarly pins, and I think being smart out there is definitely going to be the key to staying at the top of the leaderboard.

“I’ve always been a pretty good player in tough conditions. I think most Aussies are, for some reason. I think we’re all brought up to be smart golfers, hit away from the pin sometimes and that really serves us well in big tournaments and when the conditions get tough.”

