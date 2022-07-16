Robert Lewandowski closer to Barcelona move as Bayern Munich reach agreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robert Lewandowski closer to Barcelona move as Bayern Munich reach agreement

By Press Association
July 16, 2022, 3:23 pm Updated: July 16, 2022, 5:37 pm
Robert Lewandowski is expected to join Barcelona after an agreement was reached with Bayern Munich (Mike Egerton/PA)
Robert Lewandowski is expected to join Barcelona after an agreement was reached with Bayern Munich (Mike Egerton/PA)

Robert Lewandowski has moved another step closer to joining Barcelona after Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer announced an agreement has been reached with the Catalan club.

Lewandowski, 33, has one year left on his contract with Bayern but has made clear his desire to join Barca, who have put him at the top of their summer wishlist.

The Poland international scored 50 goals across 46 games last season to help Bayern win a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title, and he now has 344 goals in 374 appearances since arriving on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

Hainer said: “It’s good to have clarity for all parties. We have come to a verbal agreement with Barcelona.

“Robert is an incredible player and he won everything with us. We are incredibly grateful to him.”

Barcelona also later confirmed “an agreement in principle” had been agreed for Lewandowski’s transfer.

A club statement read: “Barcelona and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski, dependent on the player passing a medical and contracts being signed.

“Lewandowski will bring goals, experience and know-how to the Barca attack.”

With Lewandowski apparently on his way out of the door, Bayern have tied down another attacking player with Serge Gnabry signing a new contract to end speculation linking the former Arsenal man with a return to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has agreed a deal which runs until 2026.

“I thought a lot about what I want as a player in the coming years, and came to the conclusion that I want to stay at Bayern, win everything again here and experience things – in particular celebrating another Champions League title, but this time with our fans,” Gnabry said.

“It’s special because I get to play here with my friends at the highest level. It certainly wouldn’t feel the same at a different club. I want to experience more great moments here – and nowhere else. The hunger for major honours isn’t going away.”

