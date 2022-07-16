Tommy Fleetwood sets early clubhouse target as low scoring dominates at the Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Tommy Fleetwood sets early clubhouse target as low scoring dominates at the Open

By Press Association
July 16, 2022, 4:47 pm
England’s Tommy Fleetwood acknowledges the crowd on the 18th hole (Richard Sellers/PA)
England’s Tommy Fleetwood acknowledges the crowd on the 18th hole (Richard Sellers/PA)

England’s Tommy Fleetwood set the early clubhouse target on a day of low scoring in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

Fleetwood, who was runner-up to Shane Lowry at Royal Portrush in 2019, carded seven birdies and one bogey in a third round of 66 to reach nine under par on the Old Course.

Australian’s Cameron Smith began the day with a two-shot lead after posting a record halfway total for an Open at St Andrews of 13 under par, but got off to a poor start with a three-putt bogey on the first.

Viktor Hovland’s long-range birdie on the third took the Norwegian within a shot of the lead alongside American Cameron Young, with Rory McIlroy two off the pace after opening his round with three straight pars.

Former world number one Dustin Johnson had birdied the second and third to improve to 11 under, only to three-putt the fourth from long range.

Kevin Kisner had earlier also taken advantage of favourable conditions to surge up the leaderboard, the world number 25 making six birdies in a front nine of 30, one off the record in an Open at St Andrews set by Tony Jacklin in 1970.

Kisner’s luck ran out at the 351-yard 12th as he left his chip short to a wickedly-placed front-pin position and it rolled back into a hollow from where he could not get up and down.

But the American made amends with a two-putt birdie on the par-five 14th and picked up another shot on the 16th before carding his second bogey of the day on the Road Hole 17th.

Kisner then three-putted for a disappointing par from the front edge of the 18th green to card a seven-under-par 65, admitting: “The bogey on 12 and the par on 18 will eat at me a little bit, but it was a heck of a day.”

Former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau covered his first 15 holes in six under before four-putting the 16th, saving par from the road behind the green on the 17th and making birdie on the last in an eventful 67 to finish six under.

With 83 players making the cut, England’s Richard Mansell went out alongside marker Scott Herald – one of the teaching professionals at St Andrews – in the first group at 8.35am and made an eagle on the ninth on his way to a 68.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal