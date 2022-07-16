Shane Lowry annoyed and disappointed as putting problems dash Open hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shane Lowry annoyed and disappointed as putting problems dash Open hopes

By Press Association
July 16, 2022, 6:54 pm
Shane Lowry was frustrated his putting took him out of contention at The Open (Richard Sellers/PA)
Even back-to-back, pitch-in eagles could not improve former Open champion Shane Lowry’s mood as he was furious his putting has cost him a chance of winning at St Andrews.

The 35-year-old, winner at Portrush three years ago, was one under par for his round – five under for the tournament – when he holed a 43-yard wedge from the left-hand rough at the ninth.

Proving lightning can strike twice he then sank his short approach from 46 yards, this time from the fairway, at the next hole running parallel in the opposite direction.

At nine under he was in the tournament, as the leader at that stage was Cameron Smith, who had yet to tee off, on 13 under.

However, Lowry bogeyed 12, 15 and 17 and, although he birdied the last for a round of 69, even at seven under he admits his form on the green has done too much damage to his chances.

“It was a very emotional day. Obviously nine and 10 happened and I felt like I was in the tournament – and then did well to play my way out of the tournament from there,” he said.

“Pretty annoyed and pretty p***ed off to be honest.

“I keep telling myself all the time that you want to get yourself to the back nine on a Saturday with an opportunity to do something great and I got myself there today and I didn’t perform. That’s very disappointing.

“I’m so disappointed to be honest because I worked so hard, and I work so hard to get myself in those positions.

“I just didn’t putt good enough. It’s not good enough when you put in all those hours every day to give yourself those chances on the back nine of a major on a Saturday and Sunday and you don’t perform.

“I’m going to have to go to the putting green this afternoon and try to figure out something for tomorrow because it hasn’t been good enough all week.

“If I had holed anything all week I would be thereabouts with the leaders.”

