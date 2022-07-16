Two children among six people killed in US pile-up during dust storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two children among six people killed in US pile-up during dust storm

By Press Association
July 16, 2022, 7:44 pm
The side of a camper sits in pieces on Interstate 90 after a fatal pile-up (The Billings Gazette via AP)
The side of a camper sits in pieces on Interstate 90 after a fatal pile-up (The Billings Gazette via AP)

Two children are among the six people who were killed in a pile-up after a dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90 in the US state of Montana.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt Jay Nelson said investigators so far have found no other factors that contributed to the crash that led to another eight people being taken to hospital.

“Everything is indicative of an isolated extreme weather event,” Sgt Nelson said of the investigation, calling the crash among the worst he’d seen in 24 years with the state.

Montana Highway Pileup
First responders on Interstate 90 (Amy Lynn Nelson/Billings Gazette/AP)

“What could people do? It really was just panic.”

The pile-up took place just west of Hardin, with additional ambulances called in from Billings to help. Interstate 90 is a major road in both Montana and the western US.

The crash was reported around 4.30pm on Friday afternoon (11.30pm BST), as 21 vehicles, including six commercial semi-trucks, lost control in the dust storm that was fuelled by gusts topping 60mph.

Montana Highway Pileup
First responders work at the scene (The Billings Gazette via AP)

Sgt Nelson said there was zero visibility for a mile-long stretch during a peak summer traffic hour for those commuting home from work or traveling for outdoor recreation.

It took more than six hours to fully reopen the road.

Governor Greg Gianforte said on Twitter: “I’m deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash near Hardin. Please join me in prayer to lift up the victims and their loved ones. We’re grateful to our first responders for their service.”

Montana Highway Pileup
Traffic was backed up after the crash (Amy Lynn Nelson/Billings Gazette/AP)

A video from The Billings Gazette showed hundreds of tractor-trailers, campers and cars backed up for miles along the two eastbound lanes of the interstate.

Winds picked up quickly around the time of the crash, according to readings at nearby Big Horn County Airport. A 40mph gust was recorded about 15 minutes before the crash was reported and in less than an hour another burst of wind hit 64mph.

The wind easily picked up dust – a product of recent high temperatures – and reduced visibility to less than quarter of a mile.

