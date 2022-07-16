Martina Voss-Tecklenburg praises Germany’s ‘very solid’ performance after win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Martina Voss-Tecklenburg praises Germany’s ‘very solid’ performance after win

By Press Association
July 17, 2022, 12:28 am
Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg praised Alexandra Popp and a ‘very solid’ performance from the team after they wrapped up their Euro 2022 group games with a 3-0 victory over Finland in Milton Keynes (Nick Potts/PA)
Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg praised Alexandra Popp and a ‘very solid’ performance from the team after they wrapped up their Euro 2022 group games with a 3-0 victory over Finland in Milton Keynes (Nick Potts/PA)

Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg praised Alexandra Popp and a “very solid” performance from the team after they wrapped up their Euro 2022 group games with a 3-0 victory over Finland in Milton Keynes.

The eight-time champions, who had already qualified for the quarter-finals as Group B winners after beating Denmark 4-0 and Spain 2-0, made a string of unsuccessful attempts on goal at Stadium MK before going in front in the 40th minute via Sophia Kleinherne’s header.

Germany skipper Popp then notched her third goal of the tournament with a 48th-minute header, and substitute Nicole Anyomi subsequently added a strike just after the hour mark.

Germany manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg on the touchline during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Group B match at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes.
Germany manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said it ‘wasn’t a brilliant performance but it was a very solid one, everyone was full of passion’ (Nick Potts/PA)

There has been a headed goal in each of the group games for Popp, who is at her first Euros finals having missed the last two editions through injury, and only returned to action a few months ago after being sidelined for just under a year by a knee issue.

Voss-Tecklenburg said of the 31-year Wolfsburg striker’s scoring streak: “That’s what you expect from a centre-forward.

“We know how good she is with her head and what an effect she has on the opponent, so we consciously gave her 90 minutes today so she could get a bit more fitness – and I think she is ready to score her fourth goal!”

Giving her assessment of Germany’s display, Voss-Tecklenburg said: “We didn’t always reward ourselves but Finland did a lot at the back.

Germany’s Alexandra Popp reacts after missing an attempt at goal during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Group B match at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
Germany’s Alexandra Popp reacts after missing an attempt at goal during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Group B match (Nick Potts/PA)

“If we had scored a bit earlier then things would have been a bit easier for us. It wasn’t a brilliant performance but it was a very solid one, everyone was full of passion.

“We tried hard. Not everything worked. But nine points, 9-0 goals (for and against), we would not have believed that before – if someone had bet on that, they would have made a lot of money with it. So we’re very happy.

“We’ve been able to give more of our players playing time, which is really good, because that’s much better than giving them only training time. We’ve done very well and are now excited about the quarter-final.”

Germany’s last-eight tie sees them take on Austria – the runners-up behind England in Group A – in Brentford on Thursday.

Of the upcoming match, Voss-Tecklenburg added: “We are really look forward to this match. It won’t be an easy one at all – it’s a quarter-final at the Euros, and Austria are deservedly there.

Finland v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group B – Stadium MK
Germany’s Giulia Gwinn taking a throw-on during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 match against Finland (Nick Potts/PA)

“We are a small favourite (to win against Austria) but we have to fulfil that.

“There are a lot of great teams still in the race, quite a few difficult opponents. England, Spain (who play each other in another quarter-final), Germany, Austria – some great matches there.”

Finland, confirmed as heading out of the tournament before this game, exit without a point to their name, having previously lost 4-1 to Spain and 1-0 to Denmark.

Boss Anna Signeul, whose side are 24 places below fifth-placed Germany in the world rankings, said: “I think again we did a good performance.

Finland v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group B – Stadium MK
Germany’s Svenja Huth and Finland’s Elli Pikkujamsa (left) battle for the ball during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Group B match (Nick Potts/PA)

“Of course we didn’t get the result, but I think we are again defending well-organised. We are really fighting the whole game, and I think the players who were on the pitch did very well.

“I think it has been a fantastic experience for the players. These are the matches that you develop in and I think you can see in this tournament how these players have grown.

“These are matches they don’t have every day, not many of them. That’s how you develop, you need to be in environments that force you to be faster, quicker, take faster decisions. I think we see already these players have developed and they are going to develop even more.”

