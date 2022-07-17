Army experts comb cargo plane crash site in Greece as eight confirmed dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Army experts comb cargo plane crash site in Greece as eight confirmed dead

By Press Association
July 17, 2022, 4:54 pm Updated: July 17, 2022, 8:30 pm
The site of the cargo plane crash in Palaiochori village, near the town of Kavala (Giannis Papanikos/AP)
The site of the cargo plane crash in Palaiochori village, near the town of Kavala (Giannis Papanikos/AP)

Experts investigating the site of a cargo plane crash in Greece say they have found no evidence of dangerous substances but that a lot of widespread ordnance remains, while Serbia’s defence minister confirmed that all eight crew members had died in the incident.

The An-12 cargo plane from Serbia, flown by a Ukrainian aviation crew, crashed into fields between two northern Greek villages late on Saturday.

Its fuselage dragged on the ground for 170 meters (nearly 190 yards) before it disintegrated, authorities said. Locals reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours after the crash.

A flame is seen amid the debris
The plane was operated by Ukrainian cargo carrier Meridian (Giannis Papanikos/AP)

Serbian defence minister Nebojsa Stefanovic told a news conference on Sunday that the plane was carrying 11.5 tons of Serbian-made mortar ammunition to Bangladesh, which was the buyer. It had taken off from the Serbian city of Nis and had been due to make a stopover in Amman, Jordan.

The Greek army’s Special Joint Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defence Unit cleared two paths for Fire Service forensics experts to move in on Sunday before leaving.

By sunset, that second team had retrieved all the bodies, the commander of the army’s Landmine Field Clearing Battalion told reporters.

Explosives disposal experts had also started working at the site, although it looked like they would have to resume their efforts at dawn on Monday, local authorities said.

It was only when their work was done that Civil Aviation Authority experts would try to retrieve the plane’s black box.

Debris from the plane crash
The aircraft was a Soviet-era four-engine turboprop cargo carrier (Giannis Papanikos/AP)

The fire service and police have created an extended security perimeter because of the widespread ordnance. Residents have been allowed to leave their homes since early on Sunday, but have been told that their fields may not be safe to work in because of the likely presence of explosives. Nearby dirt roads have been closed to vehicles.

A plume of white smoke was still rising from the front end of the plane on Sunday morning.

The plane was operated by Ukrainian cargo carrier Meridian. The Ukrainian consul in Thessaloniki, who arrived at the crash site, told local officials that the crew were all Ukrainian.

“These were illuminating mortar mines and training (mines). This flight had all necessary permissions in accordance with international regulations,” Mr Stefanovic said.

The plane crashed shortly before 11pm about 25 miles (40km) west of Kavala International Airport.

Debris from the plane crash
An extended security perimeter has been put in place because of the widespread ordnance (Giannis Papanikos/AP)

Minutes before, the pilot had told air traffic controllers he had a problem with one engine and he had to make an emergency landing. He was directed to Kavala Airport but never made it there.

The plane is a Soviet-era four-engine turboprop cargo carrier.

Drone footage shows that small fragments are all that is left of the plane. Firefighters who rushed to the scene on Saturday night were prevented from reaching the crash site by smoke and an intense smell that they feared might be toxic.

Nearby residents were told to keep their windows shut all night, not to leave their homes and to wear masks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]