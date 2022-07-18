Berlin hosts talks on climate change challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Berlin hosts talks on climate change challenge

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 7:34 am
People visit the Rhone Glacier covered in blankets above Gletsch near the Furkapass in Switzerland (Keystone via AP)
People visit the Rhone Glacier covered in blankets above Gletsch near the Furkapass in Switzerland (Keystone via AP)

With the world reeling from the economic fallout of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, senior officials from 40 countries are gathering in Berlin for talks on how to stay focused on fighting climate change.

Organisers have billed the two-day talks as an opportunity to rebuild trust between rich and poor nations ahead of this year’s UN climate summit in Egypt, after technical talks last month achieved little progress on key issues such as climate aid for developing countries.

Germany climate envoy Jennifer Morgan told The Associated Press: “Many of the poorest and most vulnerable countries in the world are experiencing severe climate impacts now.

“The question is how to support them in both adapting to those impacts and when they experience real losses and damages. We must also show more solidarity.”

Climate effects
A view of trees destroyed by the bark beetle and drought, at the Okertalsperre dam near Bad Harzburg, Germany (AP)

Developing countries are still waiting for rich nations to provide 100 billion dollars (£84 billion) in climate aid each year — a target they were meant to reach by 2020.

Big polluters, however, have also long resisted the idea that they should pay for the destruction their greenhouse gas emissions are causing around the world.

The closed-doors talks in Berlin will kick off with experts delivering a presentation on the issue of “loss and damage ” to ministers, who will then break into small groups to discuss and listen to each other in the hope of building trust ahead of November’s UN summit in Sharm el-Sheikh.

The meeting in Berlin comes as scientists say the extreme heat affecting large parts of the northern hemisphere in the last few weeks could become the new normal in summer if global warming continues.

The question of energy sources endangered by Russia’s war in Ukraine is looming over the talks.

Spain Heatwave
Two men cool themselves with water from a public sprinkler during the heatwave in Barcelona, Spain (AP)

Environmental activists warn that recent efforts by countries such as Germany to tap new sources of fossil fuels could undermine countries’ already fragile climate actions.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to discuss buying liquefied natural gas from Egypt with the country’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Berlin on Monday, just a few miles from where the climate talks are being held.

“The Russian war of aggression is forcing us to take short-term decisions we don’t like, including the increased use of coal for a very limited period of time,” said Ms Morgan, who was previously the head of Greenpeace International.

“But we are not only sticking rock-solidly to our climate goals — we are accelerating the energy transition and will phase-out the use of fossil energy even faster,” she added, citing a newly approved plan to ramp up solar and wind power generation in Germany.

US climate envoy John Kerry, likewise, comes to the talks following setbacks suffered in the US by President Joe Biden in his efforts to regulate pollution and boost renewable energy such as wind and solar power.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal