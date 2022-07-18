Tom Dean vows to give his all at Commonwealths despite ‘tricky’ summer schedule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Tom Dean vows to give his all at Commonwealths despite ‘tricky’ summer schedule

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 12:03 pm
Tom Dean won three bronze medals at the World Championships (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Tom Dean won three bronze medals at the World Championships (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Double Olympic champion Tom Dean admitted the congested nature of this summer’s swimming schedule means being at his best for the Commonwealth Games is a “really big ask”.

Only five weeks separate the World Championships – which took place in Budapest last month, rearranged as a knock-on consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic – and Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games.

With a European Championships following from August 11-21 in Rome, Dean recognises the strain he and many of his compatriots will be under and how difficult it will be to perfect their preparations.

Tom Dean won two gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tom Dean won two gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics (Joe Giddens/PA)

But the Londoner is mindful of the Commonwealth Games being on home soil, which brings with it an extra layer of pressure and heightened interest, so the 22-year-old will do his utmost to make sure he is ready.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s a really big ask to be as good as we possibly can after the World Championships and then do it again for a home Games.

“Because it is a home Games it’s really important we target our performances there, they’re of equal importance and you’ve got to do your best in both of them.

“Having this month in-between, it’s almost a no man’s land, it’s not enough time for a full block of work and a full taper but it’s slightly too far apart for a one-week bounce-on. It is tricky.

“I’m glad I’m not the coach who has to write the training regime to get through it.”

After surprisingly topping the podium in the 200 metres freestyle in Japan last year and again in the relay event, walking away with a hat-trick of bronzes in Hungary might have felt like an anti-climax.

But Dean viewed the trip as a fundamental “learning” experience after a busier programme than he is used to – where he raced 12 times, more than double the five he had at the Olympics.

He added: “That was the biggest takeaway for me, the fact that I was able to do that and I was able to still do the best times I’ve ever done in my life, that was a real positive.

“On top of that, three medals from a World Championships is something you’re never going to be upset about.

“It’s always tough the year after the Olympics to get back on the horse and to go to the World Championships and stand on that podium.

“It was a tough schedule but I was able to walk away with a nice haul of medals and take a lot of confidence in where I am physically heading into a Commonwealth Games.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal