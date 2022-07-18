Malaysian officials seize African elephant tusks and pangolin scales worth £15m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Malaysian officials seize African elephant tusks and pangolin scales worth £15m

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 12:30 pm
Malaysian customs officials with the seized elephant tusks (Vincent Thian/AP)
Malaysian customs officials with the seized elephant tusks (Vincent Thian/AP)

Malaysian authorities said they have seized a container of African elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones estimated to be worth 80 million ringgit (£15 million).

The customs department said it discovered the contraband hidden behind sawn timber following checks on July 10 on a ship coming from Africa.

This included 13,227lbs (6,000kg) of elephant tusks, 220lbs (100kg) of pangolin scales, 55lbs (25kg) of rhino horns and 661lbs (300kg) of animal skulls, bones and horns, it said.

Elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones seized by Malaysian authorities
Elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones seized by Malaysian authorities (Vincent Thian/AP)

Investigations were ongoing into the importer and shipping agent, the department said without providing further details.

It was unclear if the container was meant to be shipped to other parts of Asia.

Ivory tusks, rhino horns and pangolin scales are believed to have medicinal properties and are in high demand in the region.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]