‘We’ve got to keep believing’ – Geraint Thomas not giving up in Tour de France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

‘We’ve got to keep believing’ – Geraint Thomas not giving up in Tour de France

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 3:24 pm
Geraint Thomas said he will keep believing in his chances of moving up in the Tour de France (Marco Bertorello/AP)
Geraint Thomas said he will keep believing in his chances of moving up in the Tour de France (Marco Bertorello/AP)

Geraint Thomas will keep believing in his chances of winning a second Tour de France this week but knows he faces an uphill challenge to dislodge race leader Jonas Vingegaard and defending champion Tadej Pogacar in the Pyrenees.

Thomas reached Monday’s final rest day third overall, two minutes and 43 seconds off Vingegaard in yellow, and 21 seconds behind Pogacar, who appeared on course for a third straight title before suffering on the Col du Granon on Wednesday.

Thomas, the 2018 Tour winner, has seen his deficit to yellow double in the last week but said he would keep fighting until Paris, with one eye on Saturday’s lengthy time trial – almost 41km between Lacapelle-Marival and Rocamadour – as an opportunity.

France Cycling Tour de France
Geraint Thomas was left behind by Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar on Saturday’s climb in Mende (Etienne Garnier/AP)

“It’s certainly going to be difficult with two incredibly strong riders in front of me and not just one,” Thomas said. “We’ve got to keep believing as a team and hopefully try and make the most of anything we can, keep racing best we can…

“All we can really do is get to Paris as quick as we can. Jonas and Tadej, if we don’t pass them we don’t and that’s that.”

Thomas put time into Pogacar when he cracked on the Granon, though not quite enough to move up to second. Pogacar and Vingegaard then both distanced the Welshman on the short climb into Mende on Saturday – the sort of explosive effort Thomas knows he cannot deliver.

But on climbs like Alpe d’Huez, Thomas let his two younger rivals go at each other while riding his own pace and getting back on their wheels.

“There’s no point in my trying to match the explosivity of Vingegaard and Pog when they attack like they do on those climbs,” he said. “It’s better for me to ride a bit more steady and get back to them.

“I knew on Alpe d’Huez they wouldn’t really carry on so I backed off and took a bit more time to get back on. The worst day for me was probably Mende.

“The climb didn’t really suit me the best but I still feel OK. The time to the yellow jersey has doubled which isn’t ideal but I think we’re still in a good place.”

Vingegaard seized control of the Tour on Wednesday when he and Jumbo-Visma team-mate Primoz Roglic took turns to attack Pogacar on the Galibier, efforts that told when the Slovenian was left behind on the Granon.

But the Dane spent Monday counting the cost of a bad day on Sunday, with team-mates Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk out of the race due to injuries and Vingegaard himself hitting the deck in a crash with another team-mate, Tiesj Benoot.

“I’m still a bit bruised on my left arm,” the 25-year-old said on the rest day. “It’s stinging a bit but it’s normal.

“It’s never good to lose two such important helpers… but luckily we still have a super strong team. We just have to fight and do our best and we’ll see if it’s enough.”

Pogacar acknowledged he had been “short of fuel” on Wednesday after being asked if he had eaten properly during the stage, while saying Roglic and Vingegaard had done the most to weaken him.

But the 23-year-old has been on the offensive since and promised to continue that in the last week of the race.

“I need to grab every chance, every climb there is,” he said. “I need to attack and go as hard as possible in the climbs and try to gain some time each day. I will give everything and hope I don’t have any regrets after.”

The latest round of coronavirus tests on the rest day returned two positive results for unnamed riders, who will be tested again before Tuesday’s stage 16.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal