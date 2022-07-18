Buffalo supermarket shooting accused pleads not guilty to hate crime charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buffalo supermarket shooting accused pleads not guilty to hate crime charges

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 6:17 pm
Police outside Tops supermarket (Joshua Bessex/AP)
Police outside Tops supermarket (Joshua Bessex/AP)

A white man charged with killing 10 black people in a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges that could be punishable by the death penalty.

Payton Gendron was indicted last week on hate crimes and weapons counts.

The plea was entered in court by Gendron’s lawyer, who said she hoped to resolve the case before trial.

Payton Gendron
Payton Gendron also faces a parallel state prosecution on charges including hate-motivated domestic terrorism (Erie County District Attorney’s Office via AP)

Wearing an orange jumpsuit and shackles, Gendron was silent during the brief hearing.

The 27-count federal indictment contains special findings, including that Gendron engaged in substantial planning to commit an act of terrorism and took aim at vulnerable older people — specifically 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield, 77-year-old Pearl Young, 72-year-old Katherine Massey, 67-year-old Heyward Patterson and 65-year-old Celestine Chaney.

Gendron was arrested outside the entrance of Tops Friendly Supermarket on May 14 following the attack, in which three people were also wounded.

The supermarket reopened to the public last week, two months after the shooting.

Investigators say the gunman drove for more than three hours from his home in Conklin, New York, to a busy supermarket chosen for its location in a predominantly black neighbourhood, with the intent of killing as many black people as possible.

The Tops store in Buffalo
The Tops store in Buffalo (Joshua Bessex/AP)

They said he was motivated by white supremacist beliefs which he described in online diary entries.

Gendron wrote in November about staging a livestreamed attack, practised shooting from his car and did reconnaissance on the shop two months before carrying out the plans, according to the entries.

The indictment seeks the forfeiture of an extensive arsenal said to have been recovered from Gendron’s car and home.

The federal indictment charges Gendron with 10 counts of hate crimes resulting in death, three counts of hate crimes involving an attempt to kill three people and another hate crime count alleging Gendron tried to kill other black people in and around the shop. It also includes 13 counts of using a firearm in a hate crime.

Gendron also faces a parallel state prosecution on charges including hate-motivated domestic terrorism, murder and attempted murder as a hate crime. The domestic terrorism hate crime charge carries an automatic life sentence. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges as well.

