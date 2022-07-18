Ukraine’s first lady makes trip to United States

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukraine’s first lady makes trip to United States

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 8:30 pm
Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska has met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken as she began a series of high-profile appearances in Washington that will include a session with US counterpart Jill Biden.

Blue and yellow Ukrainian flags flew alongside American ones on Pennsylvania Avenue as Ms Zelenska headed for her first announced event in the United States, the meeting with Mr Blinken.

The State Department announced and then cancelled a planned brief appearance by Mr Blinken and Ms Zelenska before photographers there.

The low-key arrival reflects that Ms Zelenska is not traveling as an official representative of the government of her husband, President Volodymyr Zelensky.

MS Zelenska studied architecture in college but worked as a comedy scriptwriter, including for Mr Zelensky, who was a comedian with a popular television show before winning the presidency in 2019.

During the war, Mr Zelensky has won admiration from Ukrainians and Ukraine’s supporters abroad by staying put in the capital, Kyiv, after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his attack on Ukraine in February.

Ms Zelenska largely disappeared with the couple’s two children during the first months after the invasion.

In an interview with Time magazine this month, she described the war forcing her to shelter away from Mr Zelensky for security reasons from the first hours of Russia’s bombing.

Their children, like other Ukrainians, largely have seen Mr Zelensky since then in nightly video addresses he makes to the country.

Ms Zelenska emerged from seclusion on May 8 to greet Ms Biden, who was making an unannounced visit to western Ukraine.

The two first ladies met then at a school, where they hugged, talked, and joined schoolchildren making tissue-paper bears as gifts for Mother’s Day.

Ms Zelenska has taken a higher public profile since that meeting. That includes giving more newspaper interviews about Ukraine’s struggles and about her projects during the conflict.

She has promoted counselling for the millions of Ukrainians now dealing with grief and trauma.

She meets with Ms Biden on Tuesday and will speak in the congressional auditorium at the Capitol to lawmakers on Wednesday.

Her husband received standing ovations from congressional members in a video address to lawmakers in the same auditorium earlier in the war.

