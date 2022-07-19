Towering waves crash into homes and weddings in Hawaii

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Towering waves crash into homes and weddings in Hawaii

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 7:38 am
People walk in front of the high surf near Kapahulu Groin in Waikiki, Hawaii (Craig T. Kojima/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)
People walk in front of the high surf near Kapahulu Groin in Waikiki, Hawaii (Craig T. Kojima/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

Towering waves on Hawaii’s southern shores have crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across roads and disrupted weddings.

The large waves — some more than 20ft high — came from a combination of a strong southern swell that peaked Saturday evening, particularly high tides and rising sea levels associated with climate change, the National Weather Service said.

A wedding on Saturday evening in Kailua-Kona was interrupted when a set of large waves swamped the event, sending tables and chairs crashing toward guests.

Sara Ackerman, an author who grew up in Hawaii and attended the wedding, filmed the waves as they barrelled ashore.

Hawaii Big Waves
Swimmers, boarders and surfers in Waikiki, Hawaii (Craig T. Kojima/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

“It just was huge,” she said. ”I was filming it and then it just came over the wall and just completely annihilated all the tables and chairs.”

She said it happened about five minutes before the ceremony was scheduled to begin.

“It wasn’t like a life-threatening situation by any means whatsoever,” she said. “It was just like, ‘Oh my gosh… what are we going to do? Where are we going to put the tables?’”

She said they went ahead with the ceremony and cleaned up the mess after the newlyweds exchanged vows.

“We had the ceremony and it was beautiful, having all the (sea) spray,” she said. “The ocean was really wild. So it was great for the photos.”

Chris Brenchley, the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service office in Honolulu, said several factors came together to create such huge waves.

“Waves over 12 or 15ft, those become extremely big and really rare to have,” he said. “It’s the largest it’s been in several decades.”

Mr Brenchley said the swell was produced in the South Pacific, where it is currently the winter season.

“They had a particularly strong winter storm where the winds were focused directly towards places like Samoa and then further on to the north into Hawaii,” he said.

Remnants of Hurricane Darby passed south of Hawaii but had no major impact on the surf, he said.

While singular events like this are hard to pin directly to climate change, Mr Brenchley said the warming planet is playing a role.

“The most direct type of impact that we can use with climate change is the sea level rise. Any time you add just even small amounts of water, you raise that sea level just a little bit,” he said. “And now those impacts will be exacerbated whenever we have a large storm event or a … high, high tide.”

Most large summer swells that come from the south are no bigger than about 10ft, which would trigger a high surf advisory.

“We had some waves that were reaching 20ft, 20ft-plus even,” Mr Brenchley said. “That’s getting on the level of historic.”

Hawaii’s north shores, where professional surfers often compete, usually get much larger waves than other parts of the islands. The predominant swell hits the northern shores in the winter and the southern shores in the summer.

Lifeguards and rescue crews across the state had a busy weekend.

They conducted at least 1,960 rescues on the island of Oahu alone on Saturday and Sunday.

Honolulu officials reported one serious injury when a surfer suffered a cut to the back of his head.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal