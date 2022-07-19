Harry Maguire booed in Melbourne before Man Utd win Crystal Palace friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Maguire booed in Melbourne before Man Utd win Crystal Palace friendly

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 1:24 pm Updated: July 19, 2022, 2:14 pm
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was booed by some supporters (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was mercilessly booed by the Melbourne crowd during the opening stages of Tuesday’s promising friendly win against absentee-hit Crystal Palace.

Just a week after manager Erik ten Hag confirmed the defender would retain the armband, the 29-year-old found himself coming under fire from sections of the crowd in Australia.

Maguire had avoided a negative reaction in Bangkok and United’s first friendly at the MCG, but the centre-back was jeered during the start of Tuesday’s 3-1 victory against Patrick Vieira’s Palace.

The England international appeared to win over supporters with an impressive showing and the boos subsided during a first half that saw Anthony Martial score in a third successive friendly.

The Frenchman was involved in an excellent team goal finished off by Marcus Rashford early in the second half and flicked through for Jadon Sancho to finish another well-worked move.

David De Gea will be disappointed not to have kept out Joel Ward’s header and Will Fish was sent off but it was another largely positive night for new-look United.

There were 76,499 in attendance at the MCG, where Maguire’s every touch was jeered during the opening stages.

The United skipper showed impressive fortitude by responding with solid, composed defending that led to the abuse tapering off.

Those pantomime boos took attention away from some bright United play.

