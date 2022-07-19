Tottenham signing Djed Spence ‘ready for the challenge’ of the Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tottenham signing Djed Spence ‘ready for the challenge’ of the Premier League

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 3:20 pm
Tottenham defender Djed Spence is preparing for his maiden top-flight season (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Tottenham defender Djed Spence is preparing for his maiden top-flight season (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Djed Spence said the opportunity to play Premier League football with Tottenham was “a dream come true” after completing his move from Middlesbrough.

The right-back signed a five-year contract with Antonio Conte’s side following a deal believed to be worth an initial £12.5million, potentially rising to £20million due to add-ons.

Spence, who is Spurs’ sixth arrival of the summer, has spent his entire career in the Sky Bet Championship, including helping Nottingham Forest to promotion last season during a successful loan switch from Boro.

“It’s amazing, I’m thankful that I’m here and that I’m going to get the opportunity to play for this club,” he told Tottenham’s website.

“It’s been a long journey in my career so far, it’s been hard at times but it’s been good as well, and I’ve been working hard to get to where I am now.

“It’s a dream come true to play in the Premier League at a big club like Tottenham Hotspur.

“As a kid, you watch it (the Premier League) from when you’re young, so it was a target of mine and I’ve finally reached it, so I’m happy.

Djed Spence won promotion from the Sky Bet Championship with Nottingham Forest last season
Djed Spence won promotion from the Sky Bet Championship with Nottingham Forest last season (Mike Egerton/PA)

“In the Premier League you have high-intensity, good technical players – it will be hard but I think I’m ready for the challenge.”

Tottenham secured Champions League qualification on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign and manager Conte has swiftly set about assembling a squad capable of challenging on multiple fronts during the upcoming season.

The arrival of England Under-21 international Spence follows earlier moves for Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison and Clement Lenglet.

“You’ve got some of the best players who play here, so it’s a privilege to be here and I can’t wait to get going,” he continued.

“To go from watching some of the players on TV to now playing with them… it’s going to be great and I’m excited to learn from them and take in anything they can offer me.

“I think it will do me good and help me develop as a player a lot and I can obviously learn from other people and the experience that they have.”

London-born Spence has long been on Tottenham’s radar.

He attracted plenty of interest after his standout stint with Forest, which culminated in the two-time European champions ending their 23-year exile from the top-flight via the play-offs following an impressive run to the FA Cup quarter-finals.