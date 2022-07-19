Daria Kasatkina criticises Russian attitudes to homosexuality after coming out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Daria Kasatkina criticises Russian attitudes to homosexuality after coming out

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 3:30 pm
Daria Kasatkina has publicly come out (Michel Euler/AP)
Daria Kasatkina has become the latest prominent Russian sportswoman to come out as gay and criticised attitudes to homosexuality in her country.

Kasatkina, the current world number 12 and a French Open semi-finalist this year, also hit out at the war in Ukraine and fears she may not be able to return to her homeland.

In a video interview with a Russian blog site, tweeted by Kasatkina, she said: “So many subjects are taboo in Russia. This notion of someone wanting to be gay or becoming (gay) is ridiculous. I think there is nothing easier in this world than being straight.

“Seriously, if there is a choice, no-one would choose being gay. Why make your life harder, especially in Russia? What’s the point?”

Asked if she thinks she will ever be able to hold hands with her girlfriend in Russia, Kasatkina responded: “Never – judging by things that are going on now, it will never be OK.”

Kasatkina was not allowed to compete at Wimbledon recently because of the All England Club’s blanket ban on players who represent Russia and Belarus.

Asked what she wants to happen most, she responded, “For the war to end”, describing the situation as a “full-blown nightmare”.

The 25-year-old’s announcement follows that of Espanyol forward Nadezhda Karpova, who came out publicly in June. Karpova sent a message to Kasatkina on social media, writing: “I’m so proud, you go, girl!”

