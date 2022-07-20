On this day in 2014: Rory McIlroy wins 143rd Open Championship at Hoylake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

On this day in 2014: Rory McIlroy wins 143rd Open Championship at Hoylake

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 6:02 am
Rory McIlroy won the Open in 2014 (David Davies/PA)
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy won the 143rd Open Championship at Hoylake on this day in 2014.

The then 25-year-old carded a final-round 71, finishing on 17 under par – two shots clear of Ryder Cup team-mate Sergio Garcia and American Rickie Fowler – to secure his third major title.

McIlroy was six shots clear of Fowler going into the final round and seven ahead of Garcia, but his advantage was soon shaven down to two as the Spaniard picked up five strokes through the first 10 holes.

Golf – The Open Championship 2014 – Day Four – Royal Liverpool Golf Club
Rory McIlroy celebrated victory on the 18th with his mother, Rosie (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Garcia crucially bogeyed the 15th to release the pressure, however, and had to settle for a closing 66, while Fowler earned a share of second spot by registering three birdies over the last four holes.

McIlroy added the Claret Jug to his trophy cabinet alongside the 2011 US Open and 2012 US PGA titles and became the second Northern Irishman to be crowned Open champion in four years after Darren Clarke’s 2011 success.

“It feels incredible,” McIlroy said after his triumph. “The Open is the one that we all want and strive for and to be able to hold this Claret Jug is an incredible feeling.

Golf – The Open Championship 2014 – Day Four – Royal Liverpool Golf Club
McIlroy’s win took him to three major titles at the age of 25 (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It wasn’t easy. There were a lot of guys making runs at me and I just needed to stay focused, keep in the present and concentrate on what I was doing out there.

“To be three legs towards the career grand slam at the age of 25 is a pretty good achievement. It’s not going to sink in for a while.”

McIlroy went on to claim his fourth major title the following month with a second US PGA crown.

