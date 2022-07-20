Fires threaten Athens’ hillside suburbs for second day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fires threaten Athens’ hillside suburbs for second day

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 9:54 am
Fire burns next to houses in the area of Drafi east of Athens (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)
Fire burns next to houses in the area of Drafi east of Athens (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

Nearly 500 firefighters are struggling to contain a large wildfire that is threatening hillside suburbs outside Athens for a second day, after hundreds of residents were evacuated overnight.

At least two people were admitted to hospital with breathing problems and minor burns, while local officials said several houses had been burned in the fire around Mount Penteli, 25 kilometres (16 miles) north-east of the Greek capital.

A firefighter stands in front of two burned cars in the area of Panorama Palinis, eastern Athens
A firefighter stands in front of two burned cars in the area of Panorama Palinis, eastern Athens (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

“The conditions are very challenging. The priority was to safeguard human life, critical infrastructure and private property,” fire service spokesman Yiannis Artopios said.

He said winds of up to 80 kilometres per hour (50mph) were making air support difficult for fire crews.

Greece has avoided the heatwave that is currently afflicting countries in western Europe, but fire officials say that hot and dry conditions that have lasted for weeks, as well as longer-term temperature rises, have increased the overall risk of forest fires.

Five water-dropping aircraft and four helicopters were operating on Wednesday at the fire north of Athens, officials said, adding that more than 600 people have evacuated from their homes so far.

A firefighting helicopter throws water as fire burns in the area of Drafi east of Athens
A firefighting helicopter throws water as fire burns in the area of Drafi east of Athens (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

More than 1,300 square kilometres (500 square miles) of land was damaged by wildfires in Greece last year, the worst damage recorded since 2007.

