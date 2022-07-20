LIV Golf Series cannot be taken seriously and has no substance – Ernie Els

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LIV Golf Series cannot be taken seriously and has no substance – Ernie Els

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 11:08 am
South Africa’s Ernie Els at The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews (Richard Sellers/PA)
South Africa’s Ernie Els at The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews (Richard Sellers/PA)

Four-time major winner Ernie Els insists the LIV Golf Series cannot be taken seriously and it is just getting in the way of “real golf”.

The three latest additions to the Saudi-backed breakaway are set to be announced in the next 24 hours, with Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson controversially expected to be among them.

LIV’s third event of this year’s inaugural eight-match series is at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey next week where the new players will make their debut.

But Els said the breakaway lacked legitimacy and, without world ranking points, it was meaningless.

“Just because you are playing for 20 million US dollars a week doesn’t change anything,” the South African told Golf Digest ahead of the Seniors Open at Gleneagles.

“It’s still 54 holes. There’s no basis to it, there’s no substance to it.

“You can’t have a 48-man tour playing no-cut golf and expect the world to take you seriously. It’s not going to happen.”

Els believes the only way forward is for the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf to come to an arrangement which gives players the freedom to play in the breakaway without impacting the regular schedule.

“My view – and I discussed this with the Saudi people a long time ago – was always to do things with the major tours,” he added.

“And play it in the dead season (September to December). That wouldn’t interfere with any of the main tours. It wouldn’t interfere with real golf as we know it.”

