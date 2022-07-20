Egypt resumes hot air ballooning over Luxor after minor crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Egypt resumes hot air ballooning over Luxor after minor crash

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 2:10 pm
Tourists watch hot air balloons prepare to take off at dawn on the west bank of the Nile River in Luxor, Egypt (Amr Nabil/AP)
Tourists watch hot air balloons prepare to take off at dawn on the west bank of the Nile River in Luxor, Egypt (Amr Nabil/AP)

Egyptian authorities have resumed hot air ballooning over the ancient city of Luxor following a two-day hiatus after two tourists were lightly injured during a ride.

A hot air balloon with 28 tourists drifted off course on Monday because of a change in the direction and speed of winds.

The balloon was at an altitude of 197 feet when it veered off course.

Before landing in an open area, the balloon slightly collided with another one.

A hot air balloon flies over the mortuary temple of Ramsis III at Medinet Habu on the west bank of the Nile River in Luxor, Egypt
A hot air balloon flies over the mortuary temple of Ramsis III at Medinet Habu on the west bank of the Nile River in Luxor, Egypt (Amr Nabil/AP)

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said it decided to resume the rides after reviewing “all safety measures and steps taken” to operate the popular flights.

It said the two firms operating the balloons involved in Monday’s incident were still suspended until investigations are completed.

Hot air ballooning over Luxor, 320 miles south of Cairo, offers tourists views of ancient temples in the city.

However, ballooning accidents are not uncommon.

A hot air balloon crash near Luxor in 2013 killed 19 tourists, likely the deadliest such accident on record.

In 2009, 16 tourists were hurt when their balloon struck a mobile phone transmission tower.

A year earlier, seven tourists were injured in a similar incident.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal