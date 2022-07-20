Ukraine’s first lady asks US for more weapons during Capitol address

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Ukraine’s first lady asks US for more weapons during Capitol address

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 5:55 pm
Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, addresses members of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington (Michael Reynolds/AP)
Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, addresses members of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington (Michael Reynolds/AP)

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska has appealed face to face to US politicians for more air defence systems to help guard her country’s skies.

She spoke during an unsparing Capitol address showing the blood-stained prams and small crumpled bodies left by Russia’s bombardments.

“We want no more airstrikes, no more missile strikes,” Mrs Zelenska told Republican and Democratic congressional members in a speech capping a visit to Washington in the stead of her husband, President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Is this too much to ask for?”

Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, addresses members of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington
Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, addresses members of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/AP)

“This is what I’m asking for and what my husband is asking for,” she said from the stage of the Capitol’s congressional auditorium, showing photos of carnage on an overhead screen that had politicans shaking their heads at the scenes.

“As parents.”

Mrs Zelenska’s Washington meetings with first lady Jill Biden, President Joe Biden and other top administration figures have been among her highest-profile events of the war.

She spent the first two months after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in late February in seclusion with her two children for safety.

Her husband has remained in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, through the war.

He made a powerful address by video to politicians in the same auditorium earlier this year, drawing repeated standing ovations.

Volodymyr Zelensky has remained in Kyiv since the war broke out in late February
Volodymyr Zelensky has remained in Kyiv since the war broke out in late February (Andrew Kravchenko/AP)

Mrs Zelenska repeatedly thanked politicians and Mr Biden for the billions of dollars in arms and other support the US has delivered to Ukraine to help it battle Russian forces and jets.

She called for more anti-air defence to help repel what have been unending Russian missile and airstrikes that have killed countless civilians and levelled some Ukrainian cities.

She showed photographs of a smiling, paint-smeared four-year-old girl, Liza Dmitrieva, whom the first lady met before Christmas.

The screen next showed an overturned pram with blood caking the pavement beneath it, after an airstrike killed the girl and badly hurt her mother last week.

Mrs Zelenska showed and told the stories of other Ukrainian children killed or maimed by airstrikes or shot to death as their families tried to flee with them.

“Our family represents the whole world for us, and we do everything to preserve it,” she said.

US resident Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Olena Zelenska, centre, at the White House in Washington
US resident Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Olena Zelenska, centre, at the White House in Washington (Andrew Harnik/AP)

“We cry when we cannot save it. And we remain completely broken when our world is destroyed by war.”

The speech was an unexpected change in tone for a visit whose previous public moments had included receiving a bouquet from Mr Biden at the White House, an award ceremony and a visit to a local monument for Ukrainians.

“We’ve seen from Ukrainian leadership their courage but also their no-nonsense direct appeal and laying out the brutal mentality of Mr Putin,” Senator Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat, said as politicians filed out.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, and other top leaders and rank-and-file politicians listened.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]