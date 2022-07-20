Bruno Fernandes unsure what future holds for Man Utd team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bruno Fernandes unsure what future holds for Man Utd team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 6:00 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) has not joined the rest of the squad on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bruno Fernandes has admitted he does not know what the future will hold for Manchester United and Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old has not joined the rest of the squad on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia for personal reasons amid speculation that he could leave Old Trafford for a second time this summer, just 12 months after his return.

Asked about Ronaldo’s situation, Fernandes told reporters: “Obviously we have to respect the decision of everyone.

Portugal tam-mates Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo (right) in action for Manchester United
Portugal tam-mates Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo (right) in action for Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

“I don’t know what Cristiano said to the club, to the manager, I don’t know what he’s got going into his head, but we have to respect his space.

“From everything we know, he had some family problems, so we have to respect his space, give him some space and that’s it.”

Ronaldo returned to United last summer in a 15million Euros (£12.86m) move from Juventus, 12 years after ending his first spell with the club – and having been heavily linked with arch-rivals Manchester City – by signing a two-year deal with the option of a third.

However, it has emerged he has asked to be allowed to leave if an acceptable offer arrives, although new boss Erik Ten Hag has insisted the former Real Madrid superstar remains part of his plans.

Fernandes added: “Cristiano was our top scorer last season. He added goals to us, but obviously it’s not on me, it’s the club that has to make the choices and Cristiano makes his own choice.

“As I said, I don’t know what’s going on in his head. If he wants to leave, it’s all news.

“I didn’t ask them that. The only thing I asked Cristiano when he didn’t turn up was if everything was OK with the family. He told me what was going on, that’s it and nothing more.”

The United squad is currently in Perth ahead of a friendly clash with Premier League rivals Aston Villa on July 23.

