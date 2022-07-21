Sri Lanka’s newly elected president sworn into office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sri Lanka’s newly elected president sworn into office

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 6:24 am
Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as Sri Lanka’s new president to take charge of a nation bitterly angry he was chosen to handle the country’s unprecedented economic crisis (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)
Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as Sri Lanka’s new president to take charge of a nation bitterly angry he was chosen to handle the country’s unprecedented economic crisis.

Mr Wickremesinghe took his oath before chief justice Jayantha Jayasuriya at a ceremony held in Parliament in the capital, Colombo.

The six-time prime minister was chosen by a secret ballot of politicians on Wednesday to finish the term of former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country after protesters stormed his residence last week and resigned by email from Singapore.

Sri Lanka
Sri Lankans have taken to the street for months to demand their top leaders step down as the country spiralled into economic chaos (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

While months of protests in Sri Lanka have focused on the Rajapaksa political dynasty, Mr Wickremesinghe also has drawn protesters’ ire as a perceived Rajapaksa surrogate. During demonstrations last week, crowds set his personal residence on fire and occupied his office.

Sri Lankans have taken to the street for months to demand their top leaders step down as the country spiralled into economic chaos that left its 22 million people struggling with shortages of essentials, including medicine, fuel and food.

Mr Wickremesinghe has been leading the talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) seeking a bailout for the bankrupt island nation.

He said on Monday the negotiations were near a conclusion and talks on help from other countries had also progressed. He also said the government has taken steps to resolve shortages of fuel and cooking gas.

On Wednesday, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva told financial magazine Nikkei Asia that the organisation hoped to complete the rescue talks “as quickly as possible”.

