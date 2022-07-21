Key gas pipeline from Russia to Europe restarts after break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Key gas pipeline from Russia to Europe restarts after break

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 7:26 am Updated: July 21, 2022, 11:52 am
The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline in Lubmin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)
The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline in Lubmin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Natural gas has started flowing through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe after a 10-day shutdown for maintenance, the operator said.

But the gas flow is expected to fall well short of full capacity.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany had been closed since July 11 for annual maintenance work.

Amid growing tensions over Russia’s war in Ukraine, German officials had feared that the pipeline — the country’s main source of Russian gas, which has accounted for around a third of Germany’s gas supplies — might not reopen at all.

Operator Nord Stream AG said gas started flowing again on Thursday morning but the flow would take a while to ramp up, German news agency dpa reported.

The sun rises behind the landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany
The sun rises behind the landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Deliveries are expected to fall well below the pipeline’s full capacity.

Nord Stream said a similar amount of gas was expected to that seen before maintenance.

The head of Germany’s network regulator, Klaus Mueller, said on Twitter that Russia’s Gazprom said Thursday’s deliveries would amount to about 30% of the pipeline’s capacity.

In mid-June, Russia’s state-owned Gazprom cut the flow to 40% of capacity.

It cited alleged technical problems involving equipment that partner Siemens Energy sent to Canada for overhaul and could not be returned because of sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Canadian government earlier this month gave permission for the turbine that powers a compressor station at the Russian end of the pipeline to be delivered to Germany.

Barbed wire secures the entrance of the harbour area where the landfall of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline is located
Barbed wire secures the entrance of the harbour area where the landfall of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline is located (Markus Schreiber/AP)

The German government has rejected Gazprom’s technical explanation for the gas reduction, saying repeatedly it was a pretext for a political decision to sow uncertainty and further push up energy prices.

It has said the turbine was a replacement that was only supposed to be installed in September, but that it is doing everything to deprive Russia of the pretext to reduce supplies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Gazprom still had not received the relevant documents for the turbine’s return — a claim repeated on Wednesday by Gazprom.

Mr Putin said Gazprom was to shut another turbine for repairs in late July, and if the one that was sent to Canada was not returned by then the flow of gas would ebb even more.

The head of the European Union’s executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Wednesday the turbine was “in transit” and there was “no pretext not to deliver” gas.

The Commission proposed that member countries cut their gas use by 15% over the coming months as the bloc braces for a possible full Russian cut-off of gas supplies.

Simone Tagliapietra, an energy policy expert at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels, said Russia was playing a “strategic game.”

He said: “Keeping low flows going is better than cutoff. It decreases Europe’s resolve to reduce gas demand.” he said.

He warned that Europe must go into crisis mode anyway “because an interruption is likely to happen in the winter. And each cubic metre of gas saved now makes Europe more resilient in the next months”.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said: “Today underlines — even if there’s an announcement that gas is flowing again — that this war isn’t only being conducted with weapons against Ukraine, but that hybrid warfare means also using energy dependency as a means of war.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]