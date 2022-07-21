Top figure skaters from around the world head to Sheffield in November

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Top figure skaters from around the world head to Sheffield in November

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 3:22 pm
World champion Kaori Sakamoto could be heading for Sheffield (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Robin Cousins has hailed a “special and unique” opportunity for British figure skating after Sheffield was confirmed as host of one of six global Grand Prix events in November.

It is the first time the UK will host a Grand Prix, an invitational series comprising the world’s top-ranked skaters who will compete towards qualification for the lucrative Grand Prix final in Turin in December.

The 1,500 capacity Ice Sheffield venue, which will stage the event, also hosted the European Championships in 2012. The last global figure skating event in the UK was the 1995 World Championships at the Birmingham NEC.

Winter Olympics Package
Lewis Gibson and Lilah Fear could star in a home Grand Prix (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Cousins, the 1980 Olympic champion and current president of British Ice Skating, told the PA news agency: “There aren’t that many opportunities like this that come along, and it was one that we at British Ice Skating fought for.

“We have a long history of hosting successful events. It’s been quite a few years since we hosted a major, but to get in with a Grand Prix is quite special and unique.”

The line-ups are yet to be confirmed by the International Skating Union, with places allotted based on world rankings, but could include the likes of reigning world champions Shoma Uno and Kaori Sakamoto.

Russian stars like Olympic champion Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova will not be eligible as they are currently barred as part of international sporting sanctions due to the war in Ukraine.

Cousins added: “I find it quite exciting after an Olympic year when new blood is suddenly thrust to the forefront, and at last year’s World Championships the freedom and camaraderie between skaters was very much evident.

“It is sad not to see talent on the ice from whatever country for whatever reason, but until things get sorted that is the way of the world and I am very supporting of British Ice Skating who joined the ISU in saying that until things are sorted, sanctions should remain in place.”

The event, which could also include British ice dance pair Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson following their sixth place finish in Montpellier, will take place at Ice Sheffield from November 11-13.

