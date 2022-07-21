Musical to shine light on life of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Musical to shine light on life of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 7:11 pm
Mexican painter Frida Kahlo produced many self-portraits (Matt Dunham/AP)

Plans for a musical about the life of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo have been announced.

The show will reportedly feature music by Mexican composer Jaime Lozano and lyrics by the award-winning playwright Neena Beber.

The musical has the blessing of the Kahlo family — universal rights owners of the Frida Kahlo estate — alongside BTF Media and theatrical producer Valentina Berger.

Mara Romeo, speaking on behalf of the Kahlo family, said: “We are deeply moved that this show will allow audiences around the world to get to know Frida as so much more than just an artist.

Texas Daily Life
Visitors look at a mural depicting Mexican painter Frida Kahlo during Frida Fest near Edinburg, Texas (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

“Full of joy, ahead of her time, and steeped in the culture of Mexico, she was a woman driven by an unending passion for life. I hope that this show inspires women everywhere to have the courage to fight for their dreams.”

Kahlo produced more than 150 paintings, mostly depicting herself and events from her own life which changed drastically when she was injured in a tram accident aged 18.

She underwent a series of painful surgeries for her damaged spine and pelvic bones, then wore casts until her death in 1954 at the age of 47.

Bedridden, she started to paint, and one of her early admirers was Diego Rivera, the celebrated muralist and activist whom she married in 1929 and would be with her until the end, even though he often broke her heart with his affairs.

The planned show — called Frida, The Musical — will follow Kahlo’s journey from Mexico City to Paris and New York, and finally back to the house of her birth.

Producers call it “a full-throated celebration of Kahlo’s joyous spirit of creativity and her unmatched gift for transforming physical and emotional pain into breathtaking beauty”.

