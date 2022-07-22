Hugh Grant and Ben Stiller among A-listers to feature at Comic-Con Day one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hugh Grant and Ben Stiller among A-listers to feature at Comic-Con Day one

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 7:12 am
Hugh Grant speaks during a panel for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on day one of Comic-Con International (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Hugh Grant speaks during a panel for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on day one of Comic-Con International (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Hugh Grant and Ben Stiller were among the A-list celebrities to make appearances on the first day of the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con.

2022 Comic Con – “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” Panel
British Hugh Grant speaks during a panel for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at Comic-Con 2022 (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

British actor Grant joined a panel for the upcoming Dungeons And Dragons movie, while Stiller was present to discuss Apple TV’s psychological thriller series Severance.

2022 Comic Con – “Severance” Portrait Session
Ben Stiller poses for a portrait to promote Severance (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The British actor appeared in the famous Hall H, in a panel promoting the new fantasy epic alongside co-stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Rege-Jean Page.

2022 Comic Con – “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” Panel
Chris Pine leads a gang of fantasy thieves in the upcoming Dungeons And Dragons movie (Richard Shotwell/AP)

The film is set for a March 2023 release, with Grant describing it as having a “Monty Python vibe”.

2022 Comic Con – “Severance” Portrait Session
Adam Scott poses for a portrait to promote Severance (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Elsewhere the cast of Severance, the first season of which concluded in April, discussed the progress of the second season in Ballroom 20 at the convention.

2022 Comic Con – “Severance” Portrait Session
Dichen Lachman poses for a portrait to promote Severance (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman and Jen Tullock were joined by series director Stiller for the panel.

2022 Comic Con – “Severance” Portrait Session
Stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman and Jen Tullock were joined by series director Stiller for a panel, also taking place in Hall H (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The appearance of the Hollywood stars is the first of many anticipated arrivals over the weekend, with panels for Warner Bros, Marvel and Amazon expected to feature big names.

