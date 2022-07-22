Darwin Nunez can stop price tag scrutiny by scoring goals – Jurgen Klopp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Darwin Nunez can stop price tag scrutiny by scoring goals – Jurgen Klopp

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 10:14 am
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits goals for Darwin Nunez will end scrutiny over his transfer fee (Hendrik Schmidt/DPA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits the best way Darwin Nunez can dispel scrutiny about his price tag is by scoring goals.

The Reds boss said the Uruguay international, who joined this summer in what could be a club-record £85million move from Benfica, would not be a “normal human being” if he did not feel some pressure associated with the fee.

There had been some criticism on social media after the 23-year-old did not score in two 30-minute appearances in Liverpool’s first two pre-season friendlies in Thailand and Singapore but Nunez rectified that with four goals as a second-half substitute in the 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig.

“We always think that if you pay a lot of money then the players feel no pressure or whatever,” said Klopp.

“They are all completely normal human beings and (when) the first touch is not perfect then all of a sudden…

“This generation of players read social media, which is really not smart, but they do. All of a sudden you get in a rush and these kinds of things.

“That’s (scoring) the best way obviously to stop all these discussions. He’s a different striker to what we have or what we had, but he’s a really good one.”

Liverpool’s 19-year-old midfielder Tyler Morton, who enjoyed a breakthrough with Premier League and Champions League debuts last season, is understood to be close to joining Championship side Blackburn on loan.

