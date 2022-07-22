Women climbers from Pakistan and Iran reach K2 summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Women climbers from Pakistan and Iran reach K2 summit

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 10:36 am
Pakistani mountaineer Samina Baig flashes a victory sign while she poses for a photograph outside a hotel, in Skardu, Pakistan, on June 17, 2021. Baig from Pakistan and another from Iran appear to be the first females from their countries to reach the top of K2, July 22, 2022 (MZ Balti/AP/PA)
Pakistani mountaineer Samina Baig flashes a victory sign while she poses for a photograph outside a hotel, in Skardu, Pakistan, on June 17, 2021. Baig from Pakistan and another from Iran appear to be the first females from their countries to reach the top of K2, July 22, 2022 (MZ Balti/AP/PA)

A climber from Pakistan and another from Iran are thought to be the first women from their countries to reach the top of K2, one of the world’s highest and most dangerous summits.

Samina Baig, a 32-year-old mountaineer from a village in northern Pakistan, planted her country’s green and white flag at the peak of the 28,250 feet-high (8,610 metre) K2 mountain on Friday.

Iran’s Afsaneh Hesamifard, who according to Iranian media became only the third woman to reach the top of Mount Everest in May, was hailed on social media.

They were among several women to reach K2’s peak on Friday, according to Karrar Haidri, chief officer of the Pakistan Alpine Club, which helps coordinate between climbers and the government.

K2 is the second-highest mountain on Earth and the highest point of the Karakoram Range (Alamy/PA)

He said a second Pakistani female climber, Naila Kiyani, was among the team to reach the top of the mountain, but it appeared that Baig had arrived at its peak a few minutes earlier.

K2, on the Chinese-Pakistani border in the Karakorum Range, has one of the deadliest records with people often dying on the way down. Only a few hundred have successfully reached its summit. In contrast, Mount Everest has been summited more than 9,000 times

Mr Haidri said Afghan climber Ali Akbar Sakki died on Thursday due to a heart attack while attempting to scale K2 as part of the team of climbers who reached its summit Friday.

Not only is K2 the second-highest after Mount Everest, its ascent and descent are considered much more challenging than the world’s highest.

K2 is the coldest and windiest of climbs. At places along the route, climbers must navigate nearly sheer rock faces rising 80 degrees, while avoiding frequent and unpredictable avalanches.

The latest record comes a day after Nepalese climber Sanu Sherpa set a new mountaineering record for twice reaching the peak of each of the world’s 14 highest mountains.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s military airlifted two Pakistani climbers, including the man who became the youngest to scale K2, to safety after the pair went missing during an expedition scaling Nanga Parbat, known as “Killer Mountain” because of its dangerous conditions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal