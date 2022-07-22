German government agrees on bailout for energy supplier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
World

German government agrees on bailout for energy supplier

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 11:31 am
Uniper applied to the German government for stabilisation measures after Russian gas supplies were cut (Roberto Pfeil/dpa via AP/PA)
Uniper applied to the German government for stabilisation measures after Russian gas supplies were cut (Roberto Pfeil/dpa via AP/PA)

The German government will take a roughly 30% stake in energy supplier Uniper as part of a rescue package following surging prices for natural gas and reduced Russian deliveries, the company has said.

Uniper, which has been Germany’s biggest importer of Russian gas, asked for a bailout two weeks ago.

Uniper had previously downgraded its financial outlook for this year, pointing to a sharp reduction in gas deliveries by Russia’s Gazprom in recent weeks that has forced it to buy substitute supplies at significantly higher prices.

Gazprom cut the flow of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany by 60% in mid-June, pointing to technical issues that German officials dispute.

Gas deliveries through the pipeline resumed as scheduled Thursday after a scheduled 10-day shutdown for maintenance but still at only 40% capacity.

Uniper is majority-owned by Finland-based Fortum, in which the Finnish government holds a majority stake.

