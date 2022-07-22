Three charged over murders of British journalist Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Three charged over murders of British journalist Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 3:33 pm
Spiritual leaders preside over a service promoted by inter-religious organizations in honor of British journalist Dom Phillips and the Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira killed in the Amazon region, at the Cathedral in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, July 16, 2022 (Marcelo Chello/AP/PA)
Spiritual leaders preside over a service promoted by inter-religious organizations in honor of British journalist Dom Phillips and the Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira killed in the Amazon region, at the Cathedral in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, July 16, 2022 (Marcelo Chello/AP/PA)

Public prosecutors have charged three men with the June murder of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in the remote western reaches of Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, according to a statement.

All are local river dwellers, and their motive was that Mr Pereira asked Mr Phillips to photograph them when they passed by in a boat, the statement said.

The area is a hotspot for illegal fishing and poaching.

Mr Phillips and Mr Pereira had met indigenous people near the entrance of the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which borders Peru and Colombia, and were travelling along the Itaquai River back to the city of Atalaia do Norte when they were attacked.

Brazil Amazon Murder Charges
Oseney da Costa de Oliveira is led out a courthouse by military and civil police officers in Atalia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil (Edmar Barros/AP/PA)

Their disappearance generated intense international outcry and pressure for action and, with the help of local indigenous people, authorities located their bodies hidden in the forest.

Prosecutors presented their charges on Thursday, outlining that two of the men — Amarildo da Costa Oliveira and Jefferson da Silva Lima — have confessed to the crime, while witness testimony indicates Oseney da Costa de Oliveira also participated, according to the statement.

Mr Pereira had previous confrontations with fishermen when seizing their catch and had received multiple threats.

He carried a gun with him, and had left the federal indigenous affairs agency in order to teach local indigenous people how to patrol their land and gather geo-tagged photographic evidence of criminality.

On the day they were murdered, Mr Pereira was transporting such evidence to authorities in Atalaia do Norte, and he was shot three times.

Mr Phillips, who was conducting research for a book entitled How To Save The Amazon, was killed “only because of being with Bruno, in order to ensure impunity for the prior crime”, the prosecutors’ statement said.

There has been speculation in the Brazilian press that their murder may have been ordered by the ringleader of an illegal fishing network.

Police earlier this month arrested a fourth man when he presented false documents, believing he may have some involvement, but no charges have yet been filed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]