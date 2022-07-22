EU drug regulator recommends clearing vaccine for monkeypox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EU drug regulator recommends clearing vaccine for monkeypox

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 4:48 pm
The European Medicines Agency has said the smallpox vaccine made by Bavarian Nordic should also be authorised against monkeypox (Cynthia S Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP/PA)
The European Medicines Agency has said the smallpox vaccine made by Bavarian Nordic should also be authorised against monkeypox, as the outbreak of the once-rare disease continues to affect people across the continent.

The European Union drug regulator said its recommendation was based on animal studies that suggest the vaccine protects non-human primates from monkeypox. It is up to the EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, to approve the vaccine formally based on the EMA’s recommendation.

“To confirm the effectiveness of the vaccine against monkeypox, the company will collect data from an observational study that will be carried out during the ongoing monkeypox outbreak in Europe,” the EMA said.

It added that the vaccine’s safety profile was “favourable” and the benefits of its use during the ongoing monkeypox outbreak outweighed the risks, noting mostly mild to moderate side effects.

The vaccine, known as Imvanex in Europe but sold as Jynneos in the United States, was already cleared for use against monkeypox by American regulators.

Of the more than 15,000 monkeypox cases reported worldwide, nearly 70% are in Europe, with more than 30 countries across the continent affected.

Doses of the Bavarian Nordic vaccine are extremely limited. Most of the world’s supply has already been bought by countries and regions including Britain, Canada, the EU and the US.

None has gone to Africa, where a more severe version of monkeypox has killed dozens of people. No monkeypox deaths have been reported in richer countries.

People who catch monkeypox often experience symptoms that include fever, body aches, a rash and lesions; most recover within weeks without needing medical attention.

Authorities in numerous countries, including Britain, Germany and the US, have offered the vaccine to health workers and those at high risk of being infected by monkeypox.

In the US, soaring demand for the vaccine caused the appointment system to crash in New York City, one of many places where supplies have run out almost immediately after they arrived.

The World Health Organisation is deciding whether or not to declare the outbreak to be a global emergency, after convening its experts for a meeting on Thursday.

