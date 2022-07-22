Oleksandr Zinchenko says joining Arsenal a ‘boyhood dream come true’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oleksandr Zinchenko says joining Arsenal a ‘boyhood dream come true’

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 6:43 pm
Oleksandr Zinchenko has joined Arsenal from Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)
Oleksandr Zinchenko has described moving to Arsenal as a “boyhood dream come true” after joining from Manchester City.

The 25-year-old Ukraine international becomes Arsenal’s fifth summer signing after Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Fabio Vieira.

Zinchenko told the Arsenal website: “First of all I would like to say this is a boyhood dream come true, because I was a massive fan when I was a kid.

“Since Thierry Henry and young Cesc Fabregas was playing here, I was just enjoying watching those games, that Arsenal.

“And obviously I started to love this club, so I am so excited and I cannot wait to play for this amazing club.

“I’m ready for another challenge. I’m not here just to waste my time and the time of Arsenal because the club is always in front of everyone.

“I am here to achieve big things and I hope we can win some titles, and I hope we are going to fight for every title in which we are going to be involved.

“Even from the last season, I was watching The Arsenal’s games and I could smell it’s coming, you know?

“The team is growing up so quickly and I think it’s time. It’s time to do our best and to achieve something big.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta worked with Zinchenko during his time coaching under Pep Guardiola at City and said: “We’re so happy Alex has joined us.

“He’s a player that I personally know really well and continued to follow him after my time at Manchester City.

“Alex is a high quality player who will give us options and versatility.

“It’s not only about the positions he can play but as well, the versatility he will give us in attack and defence.

Mikel Arteta file photo
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he followed Oleksandr Zinchenko’s career after he left Manchester City (John Walton/PA)

“Alex is a person with great human qualities and character, and I’m delighted that everyone has made this huge effort to bring Alex to the club.”

Zinchenko made 128 appearances for City after joining them from Russian club FC Ufa in June 2016.

He won both the Premier League and League Cup four times during his stay at the Etihad Stadium, as well as the FA Cup once.

Zinchenko has won 52 caps for Ukraine and can operate in defence or midfield.

Arsenal technical director Edu said: “I’m very pleased to see how we’re working as a team here in the club.

“We put a plan together early and Oleksandr Zinchenko was a main focus on our list.

“We’re pleased to have Alex with us now because he has the attributes which I’m sure are going to put our squad at a different level.”

Zinchenko has already joined up with the Arsenal squad at their American pre-season training camp in Orlando.

In a parting interview on the City website, Zinchenko said he had spent an “unbelievable six years” at the club.

He said: “I was not really ready for this day. It’s a sad day but this is life, and you have to carry on

“It has been an unbelievable time, an unbelievable six years – I feel like I was a small part of this amazing club.

“I am so grateful to everyone who has a done a lot to help me and my family.

“We achieved a lot of titles and I want to say a massive thanks to all the fans and the Cityzens.”

