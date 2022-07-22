Sweden leave it late to book Euro 2022 semi-final with hosts England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Sweden leave it late to book Euro 2022 semi-final with hosts England

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 10:53 pm
Linda Sembrant (no.3) celebrates scoring Sweden’s winner (Tim Goode/PA)
Linda Sembrant (no.3) celebrates scoring Sweden’s winner (Tim Goode/PA)

Sweden set up a Euro 2022 semi-final showdown with hosts England after scraping past Belgium with an unconvincing 1-0 victory secured by a dramatic late winner.

Linda Sembrant struck two minutes into added time at Leigh Sports Village as the tournament’s highest-ranked team eventually made their dominance count.

Extra-time looked a certainty after Peter Gerhardsson’s side, who had a first-half Stina Blackstenius goal ruled out for offside following a VAR review, squandered a host of chances.

The Swedes – Euros champions in 1984 – will next take on Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses on Tuesday evening at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, with a spot in the Wembley final at stake.

Swift Swedish recovery required following gruelling evening

Magdalena Eriksson, left, celebrates with team-mates at full-time, including match-winner Linda Sembrant, second right
Magdalena Eriksson, left, celebrates with team-mates at full-time, including match-winner Linda Sembrant, second right (Tim Goode/PA)

Sweden defender Magdalena Eriksson conceded a tense evening against the Belgians had been a severe mental challenge and revealed she was close to tears following the decisive goal.

The Chelsea player said her side must swiftly recover physically ahead of taking on England.

“It’s going to be an extremely tough game for us,” the 28-year-old told the BBC. “England have been amazing so far in the tournament.

“I know all the players they have, they are extremely talented players, so we’re going to have to be really on it. Now it’s about recovering, getting fresh again and then taking them on on Tuesday.”

Dutch star Gunner be ready?

The competition’s final quarter-final sees the Netherlands take on France on Saturday evening in Rotherham for the right to meet Germany in the last four.

Prolific Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema missed the reigning champions’ final two group games due to Covid-19 but could be back to spearhead their attack having resumed training.

Head coach Mark Parsons on Friday offered an upbeat update regarding the Arsenal star.

“I’m spreading as much positive energy and optimism as possible, but we have to see,” he said. “There is a chance she could be available because things are going well, but we need to tick these last few boxes.”

‘Underdogs’ France bidding to make history

France head coach Corinne Diacre, centre, is preparing to take on the Netherlands in Rotherham
France head coach Corinne Diacre, centre, is preparing to take on the Netherlands in Rotherham (Nick Potts/PA)

France have reached the quarter-final stage for the fourth successive Euros but they have never been further.

Les Bleues defeated the Dutch 3-1 in a friendly in February but head coach Corinne Diacre insists her side are underdogs as she bids to mastermind a small piece of history.

“The Netherlands are the holders and, if either of us are favourites, it should be them,” she said. “As everyone keeps telling us: we’ve never been past the quarter-finals so we can hardly be favourites.”

Stat of the day

Quote of the day

Post of the day

Up next

July 23

Quarter-final: France v Netherlands (8pm, New York Stadium, Rotherham)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal