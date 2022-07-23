Keanu Reeves says the Wachowskis made him watch anime to prepare for Matrix role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Keanu Reeves says the Wachowskis made him watch anime to prepare for Matrix role

By Press Association
July 23, 2022, 2:51 am
Keanu Reeves says the Wachowskis made him watch anime to prepare for Matrix role (Richard Shotwell/AP)
Keanu Reeves says the Wachowski siblings told him to watch anime to prepare for his role in The Matrix, as he revealed plans for his own animated series.

Speaking at a San Diego Comic-Con panel for BRZRKR, a series of comic books created by the actor, Reeves admitted that he was not “up to date” with modern anime.

It was announced on Friday that an animated series had been commissioned for two series by Netflix, with a live-action feature film and a novel also in the works.

“When I worked with the Wachowskis on the Matrix they were like ‘you need to watch these’ – it was like Akira, Ghost In The Shell – and that was pretty much the start of it,” he told convention attendees.

2022 Comic Con – “BRZRKR: The Immortal Saga Continues” Panel
The actor appeared on the second day of San Diego Comic-Con to discuss future plans for his comic series BRZRKR (Richard Shotwell/AP)

“I’m not really up to date on current anime. A couple of my friends have kids that can just spit anime and I’m like ‘that seems amazing’.”

The BRZRKR series was created and written by Reeves and Matt Kindt, and drawn by Ron Garney.

It follows an immortal warrior, known as Berzerker, as he fights his way through the ages.

The first issue of the 12-issue limited series was published on March 3 2021 by Boom! Studios.

