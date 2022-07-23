Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson aiming to have ‘very good plan’ for England clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson aiming to have ‘very good plan’ for England clash

By Press Association
July 23, 2022, 4:31 am
Sweden head coach Peter Gerhardsson knows he needs to plot something special for England (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sweden head coach Peter Gerhardsson knows he needs to plot something special for England (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sweden head coach Peter Gerhardsson admits he may need to conjure an extra special game plan after setting up a Euro 2022 semi-final showdown with hosts England.

The tournament’s highest ranked team will take on the Lionesses on Tuesday evening at Bramall Lane having been reliant on a last-gasp winner for Friday’s unconvincing 1-0 victory over Belgium.

“We’re going to have a plan,” Gerhardsson said of taking on Sarina Wiegman’s side in Sheffield. “I don’t know right now what we’re going to make up.

“But I can assure that we’re going to have a plan – and we need a good plan, we need a very good plan, and maybe we need an extremely, very good plan. It’s a really good team. It’s going to be an interesting challenge.”

The quarter-finals conclude on Saturday evening with defending champions the Netherlands facing France for the right to take on Germany.

Sweden made to sweat

Magdalena Eriksson, left, celebrates with team-mates at full-time, including match-winner Linda Sembrant, second right
Magdalena Eriksson, left, celebrates with team-mates at full-time, including match-winner Linda Sembrant, second right (Tim Goode/PA)

Sweden were only spared a tense extra-time period against the persistent Belgians after defender Linda Sembrant struck two minutes into added time at Leigh Sports Village.

The 1984 European champions, who had a first-half Stina Blackstenius goal ruled out for offside following a VAR review, dominated proceedings but squandered a host of chances before releasing a mixture of relief and jubilation at full-time.

Sweden’s Magdalena Eriksson conceded a nervy evening had been a severe mental challenge and revealed she was close to tears following the decisive goal.

The Chelsea defender – one of eight WSL players in Gerhardsson’s squad – knows her side must swiftly recover physically, having been given two days fewer than England to prepare for next week’s crunch clash.

“I know all the players they have, they are extremely talented players, so we’re going to have to be really on it,” she said. “Now it’s about recovering, getting fresh again and then taking them on.

“It’s going to be an extremely tough game for us. England have been amazing so far in the tournament.”

Lionesses raring to roar

England head into the last-four buoyed by a stunning 2-1 comeback win over Spain secured by a superb Georgia Stanway strike and hoping to inspire another raucous home crowd.

Midfielder Keira Walsh revealed she cannot wait to once again belt out a hair-raising rendition of the national anthem.

The 25-year-old feels singing ‘God Save The Queen’ best encapsulates the growing excitement about the Lionesses’ chances of lifting their first major trophy.

“You can hear it echoing around the stadium and it’s such a special feeling and one we’ve not experienced before because we’ve not had a home tournament,” said Manchester City player Walsh.

“It does give you that little bit of an extra push.”

Dutch star Gunner be ready?

Attention reverts back to Rotherham on Saturday evening, with the possible return of Vivianne Miedema a major talking point ahead of mouth-watering encounter between the Dutch and the French at New York Stadium.

Prolific Netherlands striker Miedema missed her country’s final two group games due to Covid-19 but could be back to spearhead their attack having resumed training.

Head coach Mark Parsons on Friday offered an upbeat update regarding the Arsenal star.

“I’m spreading as much positive energy and optimism as possible, but we have to see,” he said. “There is a chance she could be available because things are going well, but we need to tick these last few boxes.”

‘Underdogs’ France bidding to make history

France head coach Corinne Diacre, centre, is preparing to take on the Netherlands in Rotherham
France head coach Corinne Diacre, centre, is preparing to take on the Netherlands in Rotherham (Nick Potts/PA)

France have reached the quarter-final stage for the fourth successive Euros but they have never been further.

Les Bleues defeated the Dutch 3-1 in a friendly in February but head coach Corinne Diacre insists her team are underdogs as she bids to mastermind a small piece of history.

“The Netherlands are the holders and, if either of us are favourites, it should be them,” she said. “As everyone keeps telling us: we’ve never been past the quarter-finals so we can hardly be favourites.”

Stat of the day

Quote of the day

Post of the day

Up next

July 23

Quarter-final: France v Netherlands (8pm, New York Stadium, Rotherham)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal