Annemiek van Vleuten eager to make mark at inaugural Tour de France Femmes

By Press Association
July 23, 2022, 10:01 am
Annemiek van Vleuten won her third Giro Donne crown earlier this month (Sprint Cycling Agency/Movistar Team).
Race favourite Annemiek van Vleuten has declared herself “ready” for Sunday’s start of inaugural edition of the Tour de France Femmes.

The former world champion will be one of 144 riders who will race down the Champs-Elysees when this long-awaited ‘proper’ women’s edition of the Tour gets under way.

The 82km sprint around Paris will be merely an hors d’oeuvres for the eight-day race, which will cover 1,029km on its way to a climax on La Super des Planche des Belles Filles on July 31.

SD Worx’s Demi Vollering skipped the Giro, as did Canyon/SRAM’s Kasia Niewiadoma, in order to fully focus on the Tour, while former Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini did not push for the general classification in her home race to stay fresh for the Tour.

“I am feeling good ahead of the start of the race,” Longo Borghini said. “I went to Sestriere after the end of the Giro Donne, training at altitude trying to prepare as much as I could because my goal at the Tour is to be in the best shape possible and to try to go for the general classification.”

Longo Borghini’s team-mate Lizzie Deignan will be watching from the sidelines as she is expecting her second child later this year, but there will be plenty of British representation in the race.

Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM), Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma), Joss Lowden and Hannah Barnes (Uno-X) and Natalie Grinczer (Stade Rochelais) will be joined on the start-line by Manx rider Lizzie Holden, selected by British pro continental team Le Col-Wahoo who have a wildcard entry.

While others may be fresher, Van Vleuten carries momentum from her success in Italy, and the route for the inaugural Tour appears to play to her strengths.

“I noticed that in the Giro I found it easier to keep my focus than a few years before,” the Movistar rider said.

“That’s also something you learn by riding stage races. I have explored the course well, a number of stages already after the Amstel Gold Race.

