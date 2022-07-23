Erik ten Hag warns Manchester United’s players over ‘unacceptable’ drop in focus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erik ten Hag warns Manchester United’s players over ‘unacceptable’ drop in focus

By Press Association
July 23, 2022, 2:19 pm Updated: July 23, 2022, 5:29 pm
Manchester United’s manager Erik ten Hag (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Erik ten Hag told Manchester United’s players their lack of focus was “unacceptable” after blowing a two-goal lead against Aston Villa in the final match of their pre-season tour of Australia and Thailand.

The curtain came down on the four-game series on a sodden, patchy pitch in Perth, where the Red Devils managed to produce a promising first-half performance in challenging conditions.

Jadon Sancho volleyed home his third goal of the tour at the end of a fine United team move to open the scoring in a first half that ended with Marcus Rashford’s strike deflecting in off Matty Cash.

But just like January’s meeting between these sides in the Premier League, Steven Gerrard’s Villa roared back to secure a 2-2 draw as Leon Bailey’s fine solo goal was added to by Calum Chambers’ stoppage-time header.

“In our team it was clear there was a dip,” United boss Ten Hag said. “First half really good. I think we controlled the game, good football, good change of play.

“We had a lot of movement behind the defending line, made great goals and 2-0 up at half-time. Then a drop of focus. It can be that the guys are tired but it’s never an excuse.

“They have to perform and it is what we didn’t do in the second half. But the first half really good.

“It was the focus. I don’t want to make excuses about the pitch or weather. No matter what we have to perform.”

Asked if the late leveller may be good for the players as it underlines that one slight drop in focus can be costly, Ten Hag said: “That is what we just said in the dressing room.

“A drop of focus is unacceptable but to the season I’m happy because now I can tell them it cannot happen.

“You have to get out of the dressing room and you have to get back to your game plan, get back in your focus and you have to get back to your performance and that is what we didn’t do.”

Ten Hag said he needs to watch Chambers’ leveller back to see if De Gea was at fault at the end of a tour that started with the Dutchman focusing on mistakes in a 4-0 win against Liverpool in Bangkok.

“Football is a sport of mistakes and we have to decrease the mistakes,” he said. “(That’s) clear.

“We will and I have seen a lot of progress in these two weeks. Also again in the first half, I saw really good football, really controlling and dominating the game.

“But we have to learn from (what happened in) the second half. It’s not possible that you give 2-0 up.”

One of the main positives of the pre-season tour has been Anthony Martial’s performances.

The France international appeared to have played his last game for United when he went out on loan to Sevilla in January, but he has started every game on tour and scored three goals.

“I think in general our front men, our forward players did well,” Ten Hag said when asked about Martial.

“They were really well connected, I think that was really a weapon. I think it is really difficult to defend. We have a lot of movement, we have skills and they can finish.”

