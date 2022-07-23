Dane Jonas Vingegaard set to claim first Tour de France title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dane Jonas Vingegaard set to claim first Tour de France title

By Press Association
July 23, 2022, 6:09 pm
Jonas Vingegaard is set to win the Tour de France after finishing second on Saturday’s time trial (Thibault Camus/AP)
Jonas Vingegaard is set to win the Tour de France after finishing second to his Jumbo-Visma team-mate Wout van Aert in the stage 20 time trial to Rocamadour.

Van Aert set a time of 47 minutes 59.86 seconds over the 40.7km route from Lacapelle-Marival, 19 seconds faster than Vingegaard, who needed only to ride defensively given his sizable cushion over Tadej Pogacar but instead attacked the stage and was fastest over the first half.

He faded, almost running wide on a descent late on, but his second place was enough to confirm him in yellow ahead of Sunday’s ride into Paris, his advantage over Pogacar three minutes and 34 seconds.

The longest time trial to feature in a Tour since 2014 did nothing to change the top of the general classification with 2018 champion Geraint Thomas fourth on the day behind Pogacar to confirm his podium place at the age of 36.

That means Vingegaard will be the one clinking champagne glasses on Sunday before an anticipated sprint finish on the Champs-Elysees, with two-time defending champion Pogacar making do with the best young rider’s white jersey.

It is a first overall Tour crown for 25-year-old Vingegaard, coming in an edition that set out from his native Denmark three weeks ago.

France Cycling Tour de France
Vingegaard was embraced by his girlfriend and daughter at the end of the stage (Daniel Cole/AP)

“It means everything, it’s really incredible,” he said as he wiped away tears. “It’s the biggest thing within cycling and we did it.

“Since last year I always believed I could do it and now it’s happened. It’s really incredible. It’s both a relief and I’m just so happy and proud.”

Asked about his aggressive approach, Vingegaard pointed to 2020, when team-mate Primoz Roglic saw his advantage in yellow disappear on a stage 20 time trial, allowing Pogacar to take his first title.

“We all were thinking about it,” he said. “I wouldn’t say we were afraid of it but we had it in our heads and didn’t want it to happen again.”

Jumbo-Visma, who have only five riders left, head to Paris boasting the yellow, green and polka dot jerseys. Van Aert cannot be caught in the points classification, while Vingegaard is top of both the general classification and the mountains competition. The team also has six stage wins from 20.

When Pogacar took yellow on stage six into Longwy the 23-year-old seemed set to secure his third consecutive Tour victory in only his third attempt. Thomas spoke of Pogacar potentially dominating for years to come, but this Tour proved things are rarely so simple.

Tadej Pogacar will have to make do with the best young rider’s white jersey after two years in yellow (Daniel Cole/AP)

Vingegaard, second to Pogacar a year ago, rode into yellow when Pogacar suffered a crisis on the Col du Granon in the second week, then successfully defended it through the Pyrenees as cycling fans watched the birth of a new rivalry in a Tour that is set to go down as the fastest in history.

While Vingegaard gets the glory, Van Aert has been the man to light things up for his team. This was a third stage win of the Tour for the Belgian, who has taken victory from a breakaway, an uphill sprint and now a time trial, as well as excelling in the mountains to help Vingegaard to victory.

“I’m emotional,” he said. “Winning this Tour de France as a team is really special. The day was like a dream scenario.

“I’m super tired after the three weeks. I gave it all today. I want to win races and today I hoped to take the stage and also to see Jonas secure his yellow. He’s got such a big heart and he’s done that. It’s special.”

Thomas, second in 2019 after his victory the year before, could only manage 41st in the Tour last season but has proven his critics wrong this summer.

“To turn it around from last year, I didn’t know where I would be,” he said. “I knew I could get into good shape again. It’s really satisfying to be on the podium and it’s going to be really special.”

