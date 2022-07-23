Brooke Henderson takes two-shot lead into final round of Evian Championship By Press Association July 23, 2022, 6:11 pm Brooke Henderson is leading the way at the Evian Championship (Steven Paston/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Canada’s Brooke Henderson will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Amundi Evian Championship after shooting a three-under-par 68 on Saturday. Henderson, who led by three overnight, recovered from a bogey on the first hole at the Evian Resort Golf Club with four birdies to move to 17 under par. South Korea’s Ryu So-yeon climbed into outright second place on 15 under after signing for a 65 that included eight birdies and two bogeys. .@BrookeHenderson carded four birdies in Round 3 of the @EvianChamp and sits atop of the leaderboard.Watch her Saturday highlights from France here! 👇 pic.twitter.com/sWrDIV4xHZ— LPGA (@LPGA) July 23, 2022 American Sophia Schubert was third on 13 under after a 66 with Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and another Korean, Kim Sei-young, a stroke further back. England’s Charley Hull was among a group of five players tied for sixth on 11 under that also included world number one Ko Jin-young and Nelly Korda. Hull holed five birdies and an eagle in her 67 but suffered a double bogey on the sixth and dropped another shot on the 17th. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Paul Waring remains top of Cazoo Classic leaderboard with two-shot lead Australia’s Cam Smith charges home in 30 to snatch the 150th Open from Rory McIlroy Robert MacIntyre says he has yet to master Old Course despite strong finish to Open Championship Rory McIlroy shares Open lead as he chases ‘Holy Grail of golf’ at St Andrews