Home News World

Wildfire near Yosemite National Park explodes in size

By Press Association
July 23, 2022, 6:13 pm
Flames consume a home on Triangle Road as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County (AP)
Flames consume a home on Triangle Road as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County (AP)

A wildfire near Yosemite National Park in California has exploded in size, prompting evacuations even as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoia trees.

The Oak Fire, which began on Friday afternoon south-west of the park near Midpines in Mariposa County, grew to 10.2 square miles by Saturday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

“Explosive fire behaviour is challenging firefighters,” Cal Fire said, describing the fire activity as “extreme with frequent runs, spot fires and group torching”.

California Wildfires
High winds cause tree canopies to flare up as a wildfire burns east of Midpines in Mariposa County (The Fresno Bee via AP)

As of Saturday morning, the fire had destroyed 10 residential and commercial structures and damaged five more, the Mercury News reported.

The fast-growing blaze prompted state transport officials to order numerous road closures, including a shutdown of Highway 140 between Carstens Road and Allred Road – blocking one of the main routes into Yosemite National Park.

Hot weather and bone-dry vegetation caused by the worst drought in decades was fuelling the blaze and challenging fire crews, said Daniel Patterson, a spokesman for the Sierra National Forest.

“The fire is moving quickly. This fire was throwing embers out in front of itself for up to two miles yesterday,” Mr Patterson said. “These are exceptional fire conditions.”

California Wildfires
Flames engulf a chair inside a burning home as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County (AP)

About 1,700 residents in the area were put under mandatory evacuation orders on Friday night.

There was no immediate word on what might have caused the fire.

Meanwhile, firefighters have made significant progress against a wildfire that began in Yosemite National Park and burned into the Sierra National Forest.

The Washburn Fire was 79% contained on Friday after burning about 7.5 square miles of forest.

The fire broke out July 7 and forced the closure of the southern entrance to Yosemite and evacuation of the community of Wawona as it burned on the edge of Mariposa Grove, home to hundreds of giant sequoias, the world’s largest trees by volume.

