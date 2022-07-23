Dwayne Johnson arrives at Comic-Con in full costume to promote Black Adam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dwayne Johnson arrives at Comic-Con in full costume to promote Black Adam

By Press Association
July 23, 2022, 7:33 pm
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (Mark Terrill/AP)
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (Mark Terrill/AP)

Dwayne Johnson appeared in full superhero costume – surrounded by crackling electricity and swirling smoke – to promote upcoming DC blockbuster Black Adam at Comic-Con in San Diego.

The Hollywood star made an epic entrance onstage at the famous Hall H and warned fans that the superhero universe would “never be the same again”.

Blue sparks flew in the darkness as special lanyards given to attendees flashed blue ahead of the second panel of the day on the third day of the world famous convention.

“Hall H you have been warned the DC universe will never be the same again,” he declared.

Fans were treated to an extended look at the film with explosive footage showing Johnson deflecting bullets and smashing helicopters into each other.

“I heard Black Adam was here, that was some cool s***,” Johnson joked as he returned to the stage alongside his fellow cast members Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell and director Jaume Collet-Serra.

Johnson told fans that fellow cast-member Pierce Brosnan sent his love, but was unable to attend the convention.

“The journey for Black Adam has been long and filled with passion, with commitment and grit. It’s been easily 10 years,” he said.

“The journey has been an incredible one.

“To be here to watch Black Adam levitate and throw lightning like he was handing out candy, it’s a dream come true.”

Collet-Serra admitted that he was “shy” and that the panel was his “worst nightmare”.

The film is scheduled for a UK release of October 21.

Moments before, fans were officially introduced to the “Shazam-ily” as a new trailer for the superhero sequel Shazam! Fury Of The Gods debuted.

Stars of the film Zachary Levi, Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer appeared on stage on the first panel of the day, and virtual messages were sent by Dame Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler, who could not attend.

Dame Helen Mirren joked that she had been banned from Comic-Con for fighting, and shocked fans with a humorous but risque greeting.

Other panels teed up for Saturday include HBO’s House Of The Dragon and a Marvel “mega-panel”.

