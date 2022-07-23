Lucy Bronze not looking ahead to silverware as Sweden loom at Euro 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Lucy Bronze not looking ahead to silverware as Sweden loom at Euro 2022

By Press Association
July 23, 2022, 10:33 pm
Lucy Bronze insists England are keeping their feet on the ground (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Lucy Bronze insists England are keeping their feet on the ground (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Lucy Bronze insists nobody is getting carried away with thoughts that England are just two wins away from becoming European champions.

The hosts – and tournament favourites – face Sweden in the first of the Euro 2022 semi-finals on Tuesday.

Sarina Wiegman’s side have been impressive in their games so far, powering through the group stage with a 100 per cent record and then coming from behind to beat much-fancied Spain in the last eight.

Lucy Bronze battles for possession with Spain’s Mariona Caldentey, left
England battled past Spain to reach the semi-finals (Adam Davy/PA)

“Every team starts the tournament wanting to end it as the European champion,” said right-back Bronze. “That would be amazing, obviously that’s been the goal.

“But, to be honest, I think the team is just very settled, we’re not focused too far ahead. Everyone is just enjoying the time that we’ve got, and it’s probably the most relaxed we’ve been as an England team in a tournament, certainly in my time anyway.

“We know we’re the favourites, and the hosts, and a lot of these things, but as a team and as a collective group, we’re very level-headed and we’re not focusing on a final or lifting a trophy just yet.”

Bronze has enjoyed a glittering career at club level, principally with Manchester City and Lyon, and knows her experience is important to the side.

The 30-year-old also feels she has unfinished business on the international front after suffering semi-final heartache three times in major tournaments, at the World Cups of 2015 and 2019 and the last Euros in 2017.

“I think a lot of people ask what my motivation still is because obviously I’ve won a lot of trophies previously both in a team and individually,” said the 2020 FIFA women’s player of the year, who is joining Barcelona next season.

“But England’s always been my biggest focus and my entire career I’ve wanted to lift a trophy for England. It’s a huge opportunity, I know, to tick that box off.

“I think I’ve very much taken that role of the one who is kind of cool, calm and collected in situations. I think I’ve been in the situation many times in semi-finals, in big moments and big competitions, probably the most in this team. I’m well aware of that.

“But equally, I know that you’ve got to enjoy these moments because you never know when the next one’s going to come.”

Sweden edged out Belgium to set up a clash with England
Sweden edged out Belgium to set up a clash with England (Tim Goode/PA)

Sweden won silver at last year’s Olympics and are second only to the United States in FIFA’s current world rankings.

Yet they needed an injury-time goal from Linda Sembrant to beat Belgium in their quarter-final on Friday and also had some awkward moments in the group stage.

Bronze said: “I think Sweden probably haven’t looked their strongest but we all know they were the highest-ranked team coming into the tournament.

“They didn’t probably play at their best against Belgium but they just showed what winning teams do and that’s find a way to win, find a way to score a goal and to get through.

“We know to expect everything, we’re expecting to have Sweden come out all guns blazing and have their best performance against us because they’ve got just as much to play for as we do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal