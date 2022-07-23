France set up semi-final clash with Germany while England chase records

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
France set up semi-final clash with Germany while England chase records

By Press Association
July 23, 2022, 11:13 pm Updated: July 23, 2022, 11:19 pm
France’s Kadidiatou Diani, left, and Wendie Renard celebrate victory over the Netherlands (Tim Goode/PA)
Eve Perisset scored an extra-time penalty as France finally saw off champions the Netherlands in their Euro 2022 semi-final in Rotherham.

France completely dominated at the New York Stadium but were unable to pierce the stubborn Dutch rearguard in normal time despite creating a host of chances.

It was not until the 102nd minute that the deadlock was finally broken after Kadidiatou Diani was fouled inside the box by Dominique Janssen.

Perisset stepped up to net the winner, finally beating impressive Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar.

France will now play Germany in Milton Keynes next Wednesday for a place in the final against England or Sweden.

Bronze wants Euros gold

International success is the one thing missing from Lucy Bronze's medal collection
International success is the one thing missing from Lucy Bronze’s medal collection (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lucy Bronze has enjoyed a glittering career at club level with Women’s Super League titles, Champions League and FA Cup successes among her medal collection, not to mention individual honours such as world and European player of the year awards. International prizes have so far eluded her but, with England now preparing to face Sweden in the semi-finals, she realises she now has a chance to put that right.

“England’s always been my biggest focus and my entire career I’ve wanted to lift a trophy for England,” she said. “It’s a huge opportunity, I know, to tick that box off.”

England chasing records as well as trophy

Hosts England have attracted an aggregate crowd of 157,497 to their four games so far. That includes a competition-record 68,871 for their opener against Austria and a new quarter-final best for a Euros of 28,994 at the Amex Stadium for the clash with Spain. As they chase glory, they may now have a Euros goals record in their sights. Sarina Wiegman’s side have notched 16 goals so far, five short of the mark Germany hit when they won the tournament in 2009.

Stat of the day

France racked up a remarkable 31 attempts at goal against Holland, including shots cleared off the line and hitting the woodwork, before they finally prevailed against the Dutch after 120 minutes.

Quote of the day

The former France international tells the BBC her old team will need to sharpen up against Germany.

Post of the day

Up next

July 26

Semi-final: England v Sweden (8pm, Bramall Lane, Sheffield)

