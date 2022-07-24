Gareth Bale scores first LAFC goal in victory over Sporting Kansas City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Gareth Bale scores first LAFC goal in victory over Sporting Kansas City

By Press Association
July 24, 2022, 7:55 am
Gareth Bale opened his Major League Soccer account for Los Angeles FC on Saturday evening (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/PA)
Gareth Bale opened his Major League Soccer goals account when he struck from the bench in his second appearance for new club Los Angeles FC.

The 33-year-old Wales international, who joined LAFC last month following the end of his nine-year stay at Real Madrid, found the back of the net for the first time in a 2-0 win over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday evening.

Bale secured the points seven minutes from time after Cristian Arango had opened the scoring for the visitors at Children’s Mercy Park.

He told the club’s official website: “The most important thing was we won the game, first and foremost. We all knew the first half maybe wasn’t good enough, but the manager had another great team talk and got us going.

“It was a great finish by Chicho (Arango) and it was nice to come on and grab a goal to help the team and to get the three points, so from a personal point of view, it’s nice to get off the mark and more importantly, get the three points.”

Bale’s maiden strike came in trademark fashion as he cut inside from the right before firing home left-footed after being introduced with 25 minutes remaining.

He made his debut for the club, who currently sit at the top of the MLS Western Conference, in a 2-1 win at Nashville last weekend.

Asked how he was settling in, he said: “The transition has been just kind of normal and what I expected. It’s going to take some time – I would be in pre-season now in Europe, so I’m getting my fitness back up quickly.

“The club is doing an amazing job to kind of progress me and not pushing me too quick, so I’m starting to feel better and better each day as training goes on and I was glad to contribute tonight.

“I’m enjoying it here. Everybody at the club has made me feel very welcome very quickly and I feel very settled straight away, and I think any player will tell you if they feel happy and settled, they start to play their best football.”

