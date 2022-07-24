Trio hoping to star for England at Commonwealths while aiding GB sprint overhaul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trio hoping to star for England at Commonwealths while aiding GB sprint overhaul

By Press Association
July 24, 2022, 10:01 am
Sophie Capewell, Milly Tanner and Blaine Ridge-Davis will swap their Great Britain jerseys for Team England at the Commonwealth Games (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sophie Capewell, Blaine Ridge-Davis and Milly Tanner will don Team England jerseys at the Commonwealth Games next weekend but they will be taking the next steps in an overhaul of Great Britain’s women’s team sprint.

This has been the weak spot of Britain’s otherwise all-conquering track cycling programme for several years – failing to even qualify for either of the last two Olympics – but a long-term project to change that is bearing fruit.

Capewell, Ridge-Davis and Tanner, all 23, were joined by the 22-year-old Lauren Bate to win bronze at last year’s World Championships. That meeting in Roubaix in October was missing some of the star names who had shone at the Olympics earlier in the summer, but the medal was still a significant marker.

The Commonwealth Games will mean a change of uniform and the loss of Bate – absent due to a long-term back injury – but it is seen as another step on the road to Paris as the start of the qualifying process looms.

“It’s not going to be all that different to when we were on the worlds together representing Great Britain,” Ridge-Davis told the PA news agency. “It doesn’t feel like too much of a change, but we’re excited to be on Team England.”

Though all the same age, the trio have followed different paths to reach this point. Former swimmer Tanner got on a bike five years ago, while Ridge-Davis made the more straightforward switch from BMX.

Capewell has been around the longest, joining the senior academy in 2016 following the Rio Games, and has seen how much the program has changed after years of underachievement.

“I think we’ve got massive strength in depth now,” she said.

“We needed to make a step forward to be competitive with the top nations and we’re on our way to getting there, and the fact we’ve got strength in depth helps because it gives us internal competition.

“It’s been an ongoing project. I’m pretty sure we’ve got the most women on the squad now that we’ve ever had. That’s only a positive thing.”

Much of that strength in depth will be on show in different colours in London, with the Scotland and Wales teams packed with riders who would love to dislodge the English trio from British selection.

The failure to qualify in the team event left Katy Marchant – now taking time out after the birth of her first child – to fly the flag alone for the women’s sprint in Tokyo. It means the Commonwealth Games will be the first taste of a multi-sport event for the rest of the squad.

“Heading into Olympic qualifying it’s great the whole squad gets to experience something like this, especially at home where the atmosphere should be amazing,” Capewell said.

“It can be really beneficial knowing we’ve done something like that before Paris comes around.”

After the Commonwealth Games there will be less than two weeks before the European Championships in Munich, with the World Championships to follow in mid-October.

