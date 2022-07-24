Erling Haaland enjoying Jack Grealish ‘vibe’ after debut Manchester City goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erling Haaland enjoying Jack Grealish ‘vibe’ after debut Manchester City goal

By Press Association
July 24, 2022, 10:05 am
Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland celebrate after Manchester City’s goal against Bayern Munich (Morry Gash/AP/PA)
Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland celebrate after Manchester City’s goal against Bayern Munich (Morry Gash/AP/PA)

Manchester City new boy Erling Haaland is relishing his blossoming partnership with Jack Grealish after the England international helped him mark his debut with a first goal for the club.

The 22-year-old Norwegian, a £51million summer signing from Borussia Dortmund, needed just 12 minutes to do what he does best, converting Grealish’s cross to secure a 1-0 friendly victory over Bayern Munich on a stormy Saturday evening at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Haaland has already been impressed with the former Aston Villa playmaker, who has struggled to make the impact he might have hoped following his own £100m switch to the Etihad Stadium last August, but is convinced there is much more to come from the pair.

He told Sky Sports: “He’s good. He has to get better, I have to get better, but good link. I like the vibe around him, so it’s going to be fun.”

Haaland’s involvement in front of a crowd of almost 80,000 was limited to just 41 minutes on a night when kick-off was delayed because of an electrical storm and then play paused for almost 45 minutes by another.

However, it did not take him long to demonstrate the prowess in which City have invested so heavily.

He said: “As you probably all know, I’ve been watching a lot of City games for the last years and the last years have been without a striker, so of course I’ve been seeing myself in these kind of situations today, so I’m not surprised.”

If results in pre-season are largely incidental, this one carried a little more weight for Haaland after his time in the Bundesliga and ahead of Saturday’s Community Shield clash with Liverpool.

He said: “It was about time, I have to say, seven losses in a row, so to win against Bayern feels good.

“The quality is good and it was also good to play against Bayern to get a real test before Liverpool in the week.”

