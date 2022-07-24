Three killed in shooting at university in Philippines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Three killed in shooting at university in Philippines

By Press Association
July 24, 2022, 12:35 pm
Police secure the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon city, Philippines (Aaron Favila/AP)
Police secure the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon city, Philippines (Aaron Favila/AP)

At least three people, including a former town mayor, have been killed in a brazen attack by a gunman on a university campus in the Philippines ahead of a graduation ceremony.

The gunman, who was armed with two weapons, was captured in a car he had stolen as he tried to flee Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City on Sunday.

He was blocked by witnesses and authorities outside the university gates.

The university was put in lockdown and the graduation ceremony at the law school was cancelled.

Investigator marks bullet
A bullet is marked by a police investigator at the scene (Aaron Favila/AP)

Officials said those killed were Rosita Furigay, a former mayor of Lamitan in southern Basilan province, her aide and a university guard.

Ms Furigay’s daughter, who was supposed to attend the graduation ceremony, was injured and taken to hospital, police said.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the attack, but Quezon City police chief Remus Medina said the suspect, apparently a medical doctor, had a long-running feud with Ms Furigay.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, who was supposed to be a speaker at the ceremony, was on his way to the university when the attack happened and was advised to turn back, officials said.

Shooting scene
A vehicle carrying one of the bodies of the victims exits the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon city, Philippines (Aaron Favila/AP)

Quezon city mayor Joy Belmonte condemned the attack.

“This kind of incident has no place in our society and must be condemned to the highest level,” she said in a statement.

Newly-elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr promised to have the attack swiftly investigated and those behind the killings brought to justice.

He is scheduled to address a joint session of Congress at the House of Representatives on Monday also in Quezon city, where police had imposed a gun ban and heightened security before the shooting.

“We are shocked and saddened by the events at the Ateneo graduation today,” Mr Marcos Jr said.

“We mourn with the bereaved, the wounded and those whose scars from this experience will run deep.”

