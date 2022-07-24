Biden feeling ‘much better’ but Covid symptoms persist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Biden feeling ‘much better’ but Covid symptoms persist

By Press Association
July 24, 2022, 1:45 pm
US President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday (Adam Schultz/AP)
US President Joe Biden is feeling “much, much better” after testing positive for coronavirus, the White House said, confirming the 79-year-old is infected with a highly contagious variant spreading throughout the country.

Dr Ashish Jha, the White House Covid-19 response co-ordinator, told Face The Nation on CBS on Sunday: “It is the BA.5 variant… but thank goodness our vaccines and therapeutics work well against it, which is why I think the president’s doing well.

“I checked in with his team late last night. He was feeling well. He had a good day yesterday. He’s got… an upper respiratory infection and he’s doing just fine. We haven’t gotten any updates this morning, but throughout the night he was feeling much, much better.”

Joe Biden
Mr Biden gave a thumb’s up when asked how he was feeling during a virtual meeting on Friday (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The BA.5 variant is an off-shoot of the Omicron strain of coronavirus that emerged late last year.

It is believed responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the US.

Mr Biden tested positive for the virus on Thursday morning and has been isolating in the White House residence since then.

Administration officials have emphasised that his symptoms are mild because he has received four vaccine doses, and he started taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid after becoming infected.

Dr Kevin O’Connor, the president’s doctor, wrote in his latest update on Saturday that the president’s earlier symptoms, including a runny nose and a cough, had become “less troublesome”, but Mr Biden now has body aches and a sore throat.

Joe Biden
The president has continued with his duties, albeit by video-link as he remains in isolation (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Dr Jha pledged that the White House will keep giving updates on the president’s condition and whether he might have long-term symptoms.

“We think it’s really important for the American people to know how well their president is doing,” he said.

“Obviously if he has persistent symptoms, obviously if any of them interfere with his ability to carry out his duties, we will disclose that early and often with the American people.

“But I suspect that this is going to be a course of Covid that we’ve seen in many Americans who have been fully vaccinated, double-boosted, getting treated with those tools in hand.

“The president’s been doing well and we’re going to expect that he’s going to continue to do so.”

